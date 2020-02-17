9 Expat services in the Netherlands: Mortgages

It’s fully understandable that you want to settle down in the Netherlands: from the bikes to the canals, it’s a beautiful country with a high quality of life. Buying a house here can be complicated, especially given the current property market, so we’ve worked with two mortgage agencies- MortgageMonster and Expat Mortgages—specifically for expats to give you the best information on the process possible.

Both can help you figure out how big of a mortgage you can get, where to get one, how to make an offer on a house, and all the delicious paperwork that follows. Financially, buying a house in the Netherlands makes a lot more sense than renting, when you’re staying here for an extended period of time—but it’s a complicated process, so having a mortgage broker on board can be so helpful.