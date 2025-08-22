Flexispot C7 Morpher review: the office chair that does (almost) everything

If you work from home, you know that your office chair can make or break your day.

Spend eight hours on the wrong one, and you’ll be rubbing your back, shifting in discomfort, or wondering whether you should just lie down on the couch with your laptop (don’t do it — your spine will never forgive you).

That’s why the arrival of the Flexispot C7 Morpher got me excited. This isn’t just another chair — it’s a fully adjustable, feature-packed, and surprisingly stylish option that promises to take sitting to a whole new level.

But does it actually deliver? I put it through its paces — legs up, legs down, and cross-legged in between.

Delivery day: brace yourself for the boxes

Let’s start at the very beginning. When the C7 Morpher arrives at your doorstep, you’ll want to limber up. It comes in two gigantic, heavy boxes. We’re talking “might need a trolley” level. If you live in a flat with stairs, consider it your cardio workout for the day.

Now, there are two ways you can approach this situation. Option one: leave the boxes unopened and watch them take up half your living room. Option two: build the chair immediately so you can actually walk through your flat again. (I took option one for three days before cracking).

The good news is that assembly is a lot less painful than you might fear. Everything you need comes in the box — tools, screws, and a clear, easy-to-follow instruction booklet.

With a friend to help, it took the two of us less than 30 minutes to put the whole thing together. One minor complaint I had was that there were two sizes of screws, but they weren’t labelled. That being said, I had a 50/50 chance of getting it right the first time, so no biggie.

It took just under 30 minutes to put it together. Image: Samantha Dixon

Fair warning, though: there will be a mountain of cardboard and plastic wrap to recycle afterwards. So maybe don’t build this until right before your trash collection day unless you want to start your own cardboard castle.

Adjustability heaven

Once you’ve cleared the boxes and sat down, you’ll immediately notice the C7 Morpher’s biggest selling point: everything is adjustable. And we do mean everything.

The armrests can move up, down, left, right, forwards, and backwards. If you’ve ever had a chair where the armrests are always just slightly too high or low, you’ll know how magical this feels.

No more shrugging shoulders or leaning awkwardly — just set them exactly where you want and get on with your work (or Netflix session, let’s be honest).

The backrest comes with excellent lumbar support and can tilt to your preference. Combine that with the adjustable headrest, and you can really dial in your perfect sitting position.

It’s not just about comfort either — all this customisation means you’re looking after your posture, which your future self will thank you for.

And then there’s the footrest. Honestly, this deserves its own standing ovation. With one simple flip, you can transform the chair into whatever you need at the moment:

Flip it down, and you’ve got a classic office chair setup for typing away at emails.

Flip it up, and suddenly you can sit cross-legged, tuck your legs in like you’re on the floor, or even stretch out like you’re in a recliner.

Forget sitting awkwardly, these footrests are a godsend. Image: Samantha Dixon

It’s the kind of small design feature that makes a massive difference — especially if, like me, you get restless after sitting in the same position too long.

Comfort for the long haul

So, how does the chair feel after hours of use? Pretty great, actually.

The mesh material is breathable, which means you won’t end up sticking to the chair after a warm afternoon Zoom meeting. The material feels sturdy and supportive, though my partner pointed out that it felt a little scratchy against bare legs when sitting in shorts.

Personally, I didn’t notice this, but it’s worth knowing if you’re a summer shorts-at-home kind of person.

The back support deserves a shoutout too. It’s firm without being rigid, and it genuinely helps keep your posture in check. No more slumping forward by 4 PM. Combine that with the smooth tilt mechanism, and it’s easy to shift between focused working mode and lean-back brainstorming mode.

I never thought I would care about my office chair wheel quality, but now I do. Image: Samantha Dixon

Let’s not forget the wheels. They glide across the floor with almost suspicious ease. Honestly, they roll so smoothly it feels like butter.

If you’re someone who likes to scoot between your desk and bookshelf without standing up, you’ll love this. Just be careful not to start racing around your home office — your downstairs neighbours might not appreciate it.

Style points

When it comes to looks, the C7 Morpher doesn’t disappoint. It’s sleek, black, and modern without being overly flashy. It strikes that nice balance between “professional enough for work” and “stylish enough that you don’t hate seeing it in your living room.”

You can get it with or without the footrest, but honestly, we’d say go for the footrest version. It blends seamlessly into the design, and once you try it, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

The downsides

No chair is perfect, and the C7 Morpher has a couple of small cons to keep in mind:

The boxes are enormous and heavy. You’ll need space to build it, and taking out the recycling afterwards is a bit of a mission.

You’ll need space to build it, and taking out the recycling afterwards is a bit of a mission. The mesh material can feel scratchy. Not for everyone, but if you’re often in shorts, you might notice it.

Not for everyone, but if you’re often in shorts, you might notice it. It’s not exactly a budget buy. Flexispot chairs tend to sit at the higher end of the home-office market. That said, considering how much adjustability you get, it still feels like decent value.

The verdict

The Flexispot C7 Morpher is an adjustable, adaptable, and surprisingly versatile piece of furniture that can genuinely make working from home more comfortable.

The standout feature is definitely the footrest, which lets you sit however you want without sacrificing support. Combine that with the fully customisable armrests, great back support, smooth wheels, and breathable mesh, and you’ve got yourself a chair that feels like it was designed just for you.

Yes, you’ll need to wrestle two gigantic boxes into your flat and deal with a recycling avalanche. And yes, the mesh material might not be everyone’s favourite. But once it’s built and in place, those small annoyances fade into the background.

If you’re looking for a stylish, durable, and wildly adjustable chair that can handle long workdays and lazy Netflix nights alike, the C7 Morpher is an excellent pick. And trust us — get the footrest version.

Have you taken the plunge? Share your thoughts in the comments below!