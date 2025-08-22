💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Dutch police arrest suspect in violent death of 17-year-old Lisa

The investigation is ongoing

Close-up-of-Dutch-police-agent-standing-behind-ducktape-after-accident
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/522746818/stock-photo-police-man-ducktape-amsterdam-netherlands.html
A 22-year-old suspect has now been arrested for the brutal murder of 17-year-old Lisa from Abcoude.

According to police, the suspect was originally arrested last night (August 21) for his suspected involvement in a separate incident at Weesperzijde.

What happened?

The arrested suspect is a 22-year-old man who was staying at a site run by the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) in Amsterdam, reports the NOS.

This is the same individual who was previously arrested for a sexual assault that occurred on Weesperzijde in Amsterdam during the night of August 14-15, where a woman was physically assaulted and sexually abused.

Police have confirmed that there are no indications that Lisa was sexually assaulted in this case.

A nation grappling with violence against women

Lisa’s death has intensified ongoing conversations about femicide and violence against women in the Netherlands.

The 17-year-old was violently killed while cycling home from Amsterdam, a case that has deeply shaken Dutch society.

Her murder has contributed to widespread public discourse about women’s safety and has led to heightened sensitivity around how violence against women is portrayed in media and advertising, as seen in recent backlash against Walibi Holland’s controversial advertisement.

Got anything to report?

You can call 0800-6070, use the online tip form, or remain anonymous via 0800-7000. Confidential tips can also be shared with the National Intelligence Team at 088-6617734.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
