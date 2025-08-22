- Advertisement -

Walibi Holland, a Dutch theme park, is facing criticism over a Halloween promotional video that many say makes light of violence against women.

The video’s release struck a nerve in the Netherlands, where conversations about violence against women have intensified.

Activists highlighted that a woman is killed by an intimate partner every eight days, warning that turning such violence into entertainment can desensitise audiences.

Not just a case of bad timing

The amusement park released a clip for its annual “Fright Nights” event depicting a terrified woman in a coffin being auctioned off to male bidders.

As she tries to escape, the floor collapses beneath her, sending her screaming into a giant shredder. We then see the audience cheer as blood splatters the walls.

AD reports that the ad sparked outrage from protest movement the Dolle Mina’s, actress and writer Nienke ’s Gravemade, and hundreds of others online.

Who are the Dolle Mina’s? Founded in the winter of 1969, Dolle Mina is a Dutch feminist movement that advocates for equal rights, legalising abortions, and the abolishment of traditional gender roles.

In particular, critics accused the park of using feminicide as entertainment.

The timing was also especially suspect, as a mere two days ago, a 17-year-old girl was violently killed in Amsterdam.

Critics dragged Walibi’s “apology”

Walibi Holland has announced that it will temporarily remove its Halloween Fright Nights commercial following the backlash.

However, many point out that this is not a real solution at all, given that the commercial will be back online this Sunday (August 24).

This out-of-touch response wasn’t lost on critics, who flocked to the comments under Walibi’s Instagram statement.

“If you post this, you really haven’t understood,” writes one commenter, highlighting how Walibi fails to grasp the weight of the ad’s criticism.

Another points out the non-apologetic nature of Walibi’s apology: “Classic case of: I’m sorry BUT.

And until Sunday?! Why.”

Seemingly unfazed, the park explained that the ad, which showed a woman being auctioned and shredded, was inspired by pop culture references and meant purely as fiction.

Walibi stressed it condemns all violence, values inclusivity, and regrets any unintended connection to recent real-life tragedies.

Do you think the outrage is justified, or is this just fictional horror being misunderstood? Share your thoughts in the comments.