Albert Heijn announces customers can buy food with their own refillable jars

The Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn recently announced customers can soon buy certain products without packaging thanks to a new upcoming concept: AH Packaging Free. ♻️

With this new shopping system in place, customers can walk in with their own reusable bags or jars and fill them from a dispenser, reports NU.

Albert Heijn also explains that the prices of these items will be cheaper because customers won’t be paying for the product’s packaging costs anymore. ✨

And which products are soon-to-be packaging-free at Albert Heijn? We’re talking:

Pasta 🍝

Rice 🍚

Cereal 🥣

Spreads 🧈

Tea 🍵

Nuts 🌰

This new shopping system will first be offered at the XL supermarket in Rotterdam and will then be integrated by the remaining 50 larger AH branches, reports NU.

How will this work?

It’s quite easy! Customers must first weigh their reusable bag or jar before filling them with the products from the dispenser.

Once that’s done, they print a barcode that shows how much they’ve purchased. At the end of the shopping session, customers simply have to scan their barcodes at the register. Voilà!

Sustainable shoppers are going to be very happy! Customers can now take reusable bags from their own household — meaning less packaging waste.

This will also help reduce food waste since customers can now fill their bags with the exact amount of food they actually need — 500 grams of hagelslag please!

What do you think about this new shopping system? Tell us in the comments!