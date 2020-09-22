Everyone should be entitled to healthcare specific to their needs. Have you recently moved to Holland and are you confused about what’s on offer here? Are you looking on behalf of your female counterparts or identify as a woman yourself? Then look no further! We’ve got loads of insights about women’s healthcare in the Netherlands right here, crammed into one tidy space.

First of all, if you’ve recently moved here for work, you should grab yourself some health insurance right away (unless you’re only here temporarily — check out our article if you’re unsure). You could also be entitled to a healthcare allowance, which is a generous benefit from the government that, depending on your situation, helps you to pay for this. Praise the lawd!!

Aside from the general healthcare that everyone gets, there’s always extra stuff to think about when you’re a lady. There’s birth control, pregnancy, finding the right gynaecologist, check-ups, sexual health, abortion clinics…and more! We have to go through a lot, so we might as well take advantage of all our available options. The second thing you should know is that for almost all of the things listed, you will have to register at a GP (General Practitioners or huisarts). The good news is that most Dutch medical workers speak English and are multilingual.