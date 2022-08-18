8 things you need to know about giving birth in the Netherlands

Being pregnant is one of the most exciting yet frightening experiences in life — and if you happen to deliver your baby in the Netherlands, you might need to prepare yourself for a little cultural shock.

Dutchies are known for their down-to-earth attitude, and so is their baby delivery system. A Dutch pregnancy revolves around one magic word: natural (well, and eating beschuit met muisjes).

So, we plundered 24Baby and compiled this list of stuff you gotta know before that magic moment happens.

1. Maternity leave in the Netherlands

Whether you’re an employee at a company or self-employed, you’re entitled to a total of 16 weeks of maternity leave (zwangerschapsverlof). This means you get 6 weeks off before your due date, and another 10 once you give birth to your child.

You are also allowed to decide when you start your leave. However, make sure you tell your employer a minimum of two weeks before you intend to take your maternity leave in the Netherlands.

2. Paternity leave in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, paternity leave (or partner leave, both of which are referred to by the Dutch government as geboorteverlof) is weirdly short.

You are entitled to five weeks of paternity leave (vaderschapsverlof), for which you get 70% of your regular pay — unless your employer is willing to supplement full pay.

3. The midwife

Now, we all know the Dutch medical system can be rather laid-back. Oftentimes (more like all the time), you’re sent home with nothing but a box of paracetamol and some advice to “take it easy”.

With that being said, you can imagine Dutch doctors want to medicalise birth as little as possible. Therefore, the role of the doctor or a gynaecologist is often minimal. Instead, Dutch women put their faith in their midwives (verloskundige).

Dutch women prefer to give birth through a midwife rather than a doctor. Who would’ve thought? Image: Depositphotos

Finding a midwife that suits your needs and wishes can be a bit of a challenge for internationals, but the easiest way is to ask your general practitioner for a good list of local midwives.

Once you find a midwife, you’ll have your first appointment between weeks 6 to 10 of your pregnancy (zwangerschap). This first contact is the perfect opportunity to discuss how you visualise your labour plan. Waterbirth in your living room? Completely in the range of possibilities.

READ MORE | Parenthood in the Netherlands: advantages and challenges

Your midwife will guide you during your pregnancy and, in the end, will help you deliver your baby. If you and your midwife don’t seem to click, you can always choose to switch to another during your pregnancy.

4. Home sweet home

Home births (thuisbevalling) are very common in the Netherlands. In fact, 30% of all births take place at home, making the Netherlands the country with the highest rate of home births in the western world.

The keyword here is again natural. A lot of Dutch women find that home births are much more personal and relaxed than giving birth in the clinical environment of a hospital.

So, if you’re someone who wants to give birth at home, make sure you get yourself a kraampakket (maternity package). This box contains all the unexpected yet essential things you need for giving birth at home.

Relaxing… or are we being deceived? Image: Depositphotos

However, if the thought of a Dutch-style home birth makes you nervous, you should make it clear to your midwife that you want a hospital birth. Most hospitals have special information events that provide you with a look inside the maternity ward and practical information about going into labour.

You should keep in mind, though, that if you don’t have a medical indication for a hospital birth, you need to pay a contribution (more than €300) for the costs.

5. Giving birth in the Netherlands: no pain, no gain

Dutch women are known for their no-nonsense mentality and extend this point of view toward giving birth. Most Dutch women find pain relief to be something unnecessary. The idea that you shouldn’t take it for granted is made painfully (pun intended) clear by Dutch hospitals.

If your baby decides to show up outside of office hours, some hospitals won’t have an anesthesiologist available, and you can’t expect any pain relief, and with home birth, pain relief isn’t even an option since midwives are not qualified to administer anaesthetics.

Luckily, pain is temporary…or so they say.

Husband: “Would you like an epidural for the pain, Sara?”. Dutch woman: NEE! Image: Depositphotos

6. Postnatal care: the wonder called kraamzorg

After the hard work of labour is done, you should be out of the hospital within hours. This seems a bit harsh, but there is no need to worry. The Netherlands has an excellent postnatal care system: kraamzorg.

READ MORE | 9 things to expect as an expat mother in the Netherlands

Kraamzorg is a maternity care assistant, who will be your rock for at least a week after giving birth. The kraamzorg will help with things like breastfeeding and baby care, and this type of postnatal care is unique to the Netherlands.

7. Dutch rusk with muisjes

You simply can’t have a Dutch-style birthing experience without eating beschuit met muisjes (literally meaning rusk with mice) after the baby is born. Muisjes are anise seed sprinkles that come in the colours blue (for a boy) and pink (for a girl).

The anise in muisjes was thought to stimulate lactation and was a symbol of fertility. It is a custom that the parents of a newborn baby give rusk with butter and muisjes to all of the baby’s visitors at home, their colleagues and the classmates of their other children.

There really is no proper celebration without some food!

Hmmm, lekker mice! Image: Pixabay

8. Make sure you’ve got your stork!

You may have noticed some interesting-looking house decorations here and there. These usually consist of the backside of a cuddly stork attached to people’s doors or windows.

No, these are not some avant-garde Christmas-Easter-Halloween decorations, these are just decorations to let your neighbours know that a stork has arrived at your home (carrying a baby, of course — how convenient).

In the Netherlands, the stork has become a symbol of childbirth, so naturally, you should have a stuffed stork to mark the occasion!

Have you given birth in the Netherlands? How was your experience? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in May 2016, and was fully updated in August 2022 for your reading pleasure.