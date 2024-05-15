Discover Holafly: The ultimate eSIM for travelling in the Netherlands

Bursting with features such as unlimited data and connectivity upon arrival, Holafly is one of the best travel eSIM options for tourists en route to the Netherlands. 🤳🏼✈️

Whilst it’s exciting making plans to tiptoe through the tulips and munch your way through every flavour of stroopwafel, the logistics of getting a mobile connection during your stay in the Netherlands can be fraught with confusion.

We’ve been there, so if you’re a fellow international who’s in the market for a stellar travel eSIM during your stay in the Netherlands, let’s talk about Holafly. 👀

Who are Holafly — and why should I care?

Born from its founders’ desire to stay connected whilst on the road, telecommunications company Holafly is a major player in the world of travel eSIMs.

An eSIM (or embedded SIM) is a digital SIM card that can be downloaded onto your device and then activated whenever it’s needed.

So, why should you care? Well, if you plan on travelling to the Netherlands, their eSIMS are your ticket to staying connected (and avoiding some pretty hefty roaming bills).

What we liked about Holafly’s eSIMs

When it comes to functionality and ease of usage, there were many things we loved about these digital SIMs.

Let’s run through a few of them! 👇

1. Installing a Holafly eSIM is super easy

It’s a fact that most people aren’t tech wizards, and companies shouldn’t expect their customers to wade through endless pages of technical jargon to operate their products.

In contrast to other confusing eSIM installations I’ve experienced, setting up Holafly’s eSIM was super simple, and I really appreciated that.

Forget about lengthy user manuals. These eSIMs are super-easy to install and activate. Image: Depositphotos

To add a new data plan with an eSIM, I just needed to scan a QR code we received via email after purchasing a SIM package.

This downloaded the eSIM onto my device, which could then be activated within minutes. And that was it — no stress, no hassle, and no lengthy steps to complicate the process!

2. Surfing the web is a breeze with unlimited data

Picture this: one minute you’re Google-mapping your way through an unfamiliar Dutch city with near-identical canals, and the next… you’re staring at your mobile in dread.

You’ve just run out of data.

Most of us have been there, done that, and can attest to how annoying it is.

Thankfully, all of Holafly’s Dutch eSIM packages come with unlimited data, ensuring you never find yourself mapless in a maze of canals again. 💪

3. Your plan automatically connects upon arrival

If I’m perfectly honest, this is probably my favourite feature!

There’s no fiddling with access codes, no toggling things on and off, and no irritated head-scratching as you wonder why you’ve got no signal — just instant connectivity.

No pressing buttons or toggling with access codes — just instant connection! Image: Freepik

Provided you’ve already installed a Holafly eSIM on your device, you can simply stroll off the plane and be greeted with a seamless connection to the best data providers in the Netherlands. 🙌

Given that my current mobile data provider (KPN) offers 500 MB/min/SMS packages for an eye-watering €40, an eSIM will often be far more affordable than activating your data roaming!

4. You have access to the region’s best and fastest mobile networks

Yup, we mean it: Holafly really does give you access to the best regional data providers.

For eSIMs to the Netherlands, they’ve partnered up with Orange — a leading telecommunications provider in Europe.

What does this mean for you? Well, you’ll be able to surf, scroll, and search using Orange’s blazing-fast and extensive mobile network. ⚡️

5. You’re free to share up to 500MBs of data — daily!

It’s inevitable: you’re on holiday with your family or a few of your best friends and… lo and behold, somebody just forgot to top up their mobile data subscription.

(Perhaps you’ve even been this person at some point. 🤭)

What’s a little data amongst friends? 😉 Image: Freepik

This boils down to one of you needing to hotspot your precious GBs to your forgetful travel partner — if your mobile subscription even allows you to hotspot data at all, of course.

With Holafly, however, sharing data is simple and stress-free.

Not only do you get up to 500MBs of data to share daily, but you can also hotspot to multiple devices at the same time.

6. You can choose a flexible package based on the duration of your trip

There’s nothing more annoying than having your subscription randomly run out on the last few days of your trip.

(Or bleeding cash because the only available eSIM package lasts a full month, instead of offering shorter periods. 🤨)

Fortunately, Holafly offers a range of duration-based packages — from 5 to 90 days.

In other words, you’re fully covered whether you’re spending a week sightseeing your way through Amsterdam, a month touring the entire Netherlands, or enjoying a three-month-long extended holiday in this neck of Western Europe.

Holafly eSIMs: What we didn’t love

We could rave about all of Holafly’s handy features till the cows come home, but as with everything, there were some aspects that didn’t exactly make our hearts sing. 😮‍💨

1. They’re pricier than the average travel eSIM

Honestly, unless you’re an international who regularly drops the price of a week’s worth of groceries on overpriced Amsterdam stroopwafels, you’re likely to find Holafly’s eSIMs rather expensive.

True, there are features aplenty — but you’ll be paying a premium price for them! Image: Freepik

In our experience, though, while there are cheaper offerings by other travel eSIM providers, these do not offer the range of services that Holafly does — or the option for true unlimited data.

However, if it’s stellar quality and near-limitless mobile data that you want, then this may not necessarily be a con for you.

2. An eSIM may not be compatible with your device

If you’re thinking of installing an eSIM on that ancient Nokia that hasn’t seen the light of day since dinosaurs still roamed the earth… we’re going to have to stop you right there. 😬

Holafly’s eSIMs are only compatible with relatively new mobiles, from regions and operators with no restrictions on digital SIM cards.

Are you wondering if yours is on the list? The Holafly website has an up-to-date guide on which mobiles can support their eSIMs, so our advice would be to double-check before you buy!

3. You can’t get a mobile number, send messages, or take calls

If you were hoping to access a Dutch number during your stay, you’re likely to be sorely disappointed, as Holafly no longer offers mobile numbers for their European eSIM packages.

Calling? Forget about it! Image: Depositphotos

And, as a largely Gen Z office that prefers texting, we also found the lack of SMS capabilities a touch annoying.

That being said, Holafly’s unlimited data did allow us to send as many messages as our hearts desired over WhatsApp, so it wasn’t as though we were completely forced out of our comfort zones.

Minor quibbles aside, I was won over by Holafly’s ease of connection, generous unlimited data packages, and access to a reliable and speedy network.

Have you ever tried Holafly’s eSIMs? Tell us all about your experience in the comments below!