Moving to The Hague? Your employer may soon have to guarantee housing before you arrive

The Hague wants things to change. 🏡

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
Young-couple-walking-on-Plein-in-the-Hague-Netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/72470637/stock-photo-young-couple-walk-on-plein.html

The number of expats in the Hague is rising. Now, the municipality wants employers to ensure expat workers have accommodation before moving there.

By deterring expats with such a requirement, the city hopes to prevent the housing market from becoming completely inaccessible for locals, the NRC reports.

According to Martijn Balster, the PvdA’s councillor for housing, “expats drive up prices and make housing unaffordable for middle and low income earners”.

Whether The Hague will actually succeed in implementing this new rule is yet to be seen. However, according to local politicians, it’s needed.

Catching up with Amsterdam

While it might be nice to be sandwiched between the seaside and lots of green space, it doesn’t leave much space for new homes in The Hague.

That’s partly why it’s the most densely populated city in the Netherlands. And out of 500,000 residents, around 70,000 are expats or migrant workers.

More and more investors are buying private homes in the city, which drives rent prices up. 📈

READ MORE | 7 questions about buying a house in the Netherlands, answered by a mortgage expert

Those who brave the high costs join a queue of 175,000 others also hoping to make the Hague their home.

READ MORE | Housing & rental scams in the Netherlands: the ultimate red flag guide

That’s why the municipality wants to take action to stem the flow of expats moving there.

Awaiting trial results

The Hague is not alone in wanting such a rule to be brought in.

In fact, the obligation was trialled in Rotterdam last year, and the results will soon be presented to outgoing Social Affairs Minister Karien van Gennip.

READ MORE | Is now the time to buy a house in the Netherlands? Here’s what the mortgage experts say

In the meantime, the municipality wants to focus on making the most of the city’s limited space by combatting vacancy and gaining control over the private ownership market.

Let’s wait and see what happens. 👀

What do you think of the Hague’s potential new requirement for expats? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
This Dutch city wants to fine people €1,000 for littering — but is the Netherlands really that dirty?
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

This Dutch city wants to fine people €1,000 for littering — but is the Netherlands really that dirty?

Have you ever thrown the empty container of your FEBO chips onto the ground? Or maybe a cigarette butt? First,...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

Latest posts

This Dutch city wants to fine people €1,000 for littering — but is the Netherlands really that dirty?

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Have you ever thrown the empty container of your FEBO chips onto the ground? Or maybe a cigarette butt? First, you should reconsider your...

From the lowlands to Leuven: take a trip to the fantastic Flemish city

Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 - 0
With its rich history, lively culture, and captivating architecture, the Belgian town of Leuven offers a perfect weekend getaway from the Netherlands. From the bustling Grote...

8 top pieces to upgrade your home office in the Netherlands

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
The majority of us in the Netherlands have seen our workweek change significantly over the past few years. How? We now spend a large...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.