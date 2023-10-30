House fires in the Netherlands: what you need to know

Ensuring your home is safe is an important first step to moving to the Netherlands. You may love those characteristic narrow stairs and the cosy wooden beams in the ceiling — but fire safety is an important step you shouldn’t forget.

No one thinks their home is susceptible to catching fire, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. Here’s everything you need to know about house fires and fire safety in the Netherlands.

House fires in the Netherlands

Let’s begin with the bad news: the number of house fires in the Netherlands has significantly risen in 2023.

More than 4,000 house fires were reported in the Netherlands in the first six months alone — that’s almost one house fire every hour.

Can’t miss the bright red trucks in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

And these weren’t some small cases of burnt toast either. Nearly 3,900 of these fires were large enough that the Dutch fire brigade had to respond, AD reports.

The national fire brigade organisation also noticed more chimney fires in homes, but the investigation hasn’t given more solid conclusions.

Why is there such a sudden increase in house fires in the Netherlands?

Researcher Ruud van Herpen offers AD a few possible explanations for why there have been so many house fires in the Netherlands this past year — and it mostly has to do with the Netherlands’ energy transition.

Dutchies are adapting and changing their homes to accommodate new developments in housing and energy.

And who can blame them? Skyrocketing energy prices are tempting people to warm their homes in more risky ways, such as burning wood in their chimneys or using other fuels like kerosene.

Similarly, newer homes have all kinds of efficient electrical appliances like heat pumps and solar panels — which is great — but these can catch fire more easily than central heating and radiators.

Better insulation in homes, such as fibreglass and cellulose, also increases a house’s flammability — meaning these materials make it easier for fires to spread between homes.

Cooking can easily become a fire hazard. Image: Freepik

And finally, there’s an ageing population in the Netherlands. Older people tend to spend more time at home and are less alert to potential fire hazards.

These are all potential causes of a house fire in the Netherlands. So, what precautions are you expected to take in the Netherlands?

What are the fire safety regulations in the Netherlands?

The good news is that there are laws and regulations that the Dutch keep in place to make sure your home is safe from fires.

There are many preventative measures that should be in place when it comes to fire safety in the Netherlands.

You must install smoke detectors (no excuses!)

According to Dutch law, your house must have a smoke detector that fits European standards — these smoke detectors should give a good audio signal, be easy to install, and detect smoke in time.

Additionally, you need a smoke detector on every floor of your house. On top of this, any room that is part of a potential escape route to the outside should also have a smoke detector.

Smoke detectors should be installed on every floor at home. Image: Depositphotos

It’s most effective to mount them to your ceiling a few centimetres off the wall so that it can detect smoke sooner.

If you don’t own your home, your landlord is responsible for making sure smoke detectors are present and installed correctly.

You should always have a fire extinguisher

Fire extinguishers are a must-have at home. There are all kinds of fire extinguishers for different types of fires (electrical fires, grease and kitchen fires, fires from ordinary materials like paper and wood, etc.)

Make sure your fireplace is in a visible and easily accessible place. Image: Freepik

There are also other alternatives to fire extinguishers, like fire blankets. Fire blankets are usually enough for small fires but can’t be used for electrical or grease fires.

Let op! You need to make sure you pick the correct fire extinguisher for your living situation. Do you have an electric oven? Then, choose an extinguisher that can handle electric fires.

If you’re renting, you can ask your landlord to buy a fire extinguisher and fire blanket for your home.

You should have an evacuation plan

You (and your housemates/family, etc.) should have a plan ready in case of a fire in your home.

It’s important to sound the nearest fire alarm to warn other people about it, have an escape route and meeting point, and also make sure you call the fire department as soon as possible.

Have a plan ready, and make sure to go over it with your family. Image: Freepik

You should also decide who is responsible for caring for pets, infants, and anyone who has mobility issues in your plan.

What number do you call in case of a fire in the Netherlands?

112 is the go-to number for life-threatening emergencies and accidents in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe.

In the Netherlands, you can call 112 for the fire department, police department or professional medical services free of charge.

In the aftermath of a fire, it’s also ideal to call your insurance company (and your landlord, if you have one). You can inform your insurance of the loss and figure out the steps you should follow afterwards.

Get in touch with your insurance provider as soon as possible, should your home catch on fire. Image: Freepik

After talking to your insurance, you can also contact a restoration company to help you with any immediate concerns within the house, such as water or electrical damage.

What insurance covers house fires in the Netherlands?

Wait, insurance!? Don’t panic. Let’s talk about it.

There are two main kinds of insurance for homes and house fires: building insurance (opstalverzekering) and household contents insurance (inboedelverzekering).

Building insurance and house fires in the Netherlands

Building insurance also has two types of coverage: standard coverage that insures your home against burglary, theft, vandalism, storms, and fire, and all-risk coverage that covers damage you accidentally cause yourself.

Contents insurance and house fires in the Netherlands

Household contents insurance covers damage or loss of contents in your home, like furniture, valuable personal possessions, clothing, jewellery, electronics, etc.

To apply for household contents insurance, you’ll have to do an inventory of all important items in your home. Image: Freepik

However, it’s important to note that both types of insurance are necessary in case of a (large) house fire.

Do I have to take out fire insurance when I move to the Netherlands?

Unlike health insurance, getting fire insurance for your home is not required in the Netherlands.

However, it’s never a bad idea to take it out. If we’ve learned anything about house fires in the Netherlands, it’s that they can happen to anyone!

Double-check the different kinds of insurance you can get for your home with your insurance provider. Image: Freepik

If you’re renting, you usually don’t have to take out building insurance, as your landlord will have taken care of it before you moved in.

However, it is up to you to take out household contents insurance for everything within your rented home.

Good to know: The price of household contents insurance depends on where you live, how big your family and home are, and the insurer itself, but this kind of insurance is typically quite affordable.

If you own your home, you’re obligated to arrange your insurance — including deciding if you want to take out any in the first place.

Having trouble deciding which insurance is for you? Geen probleem!

Who is culpable when there’s a fire in your home in the Netherlands?

Depending on whether you’re the renter or homeowner, you have different responsibilities when there’s a fire in your home.

So who should foot the bill if there is a house fire in your home in the Netherlands? Image: Freepik

If you’re a renter

If your rented home catches fire, the landlord must call the insurance company about any damages to the home itself and get things repaired.

You are, however, in charge of contacting your insurance company if you took out household contents insurance and need to use it in the case of a house fire.

If you’re a homeowner

Just like arranging your insurance, in the event of a fire, you’re responsible for calling them and the restoration company.

In the meantime, you’ll also need to find a safe place to stay, arrange your renovations once you’ve called the insurance company, and make sure your home is properly assessed for fire safety.

Making sure your home is as safe as possible is all part of the moving experience in the Netherlands.

Don’t scrimp out on all the important precautions to prevent fires — you never know if you’ll actually need them one day!

