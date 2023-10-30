🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

This heated pillow might be the BEST weapon to survive Dutch winter

It's cheaper than your gas bill 😘

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz

Rising energy costs aren’t really making keeping warm very easy, but here’s a solution that won’t break the bank: a heated cushion to keep you toasty! 🔥

This comes after heatable pillows blew up last year, but some were a little too expensive for us commoners. (Let’s be honest, €110 for a pillow isn’t the most accessible of prices 😬!) 

However, our lord and saviour, HEMA’s rechargeable heat cushion, is now offering a more affordable alternative at just €69. Want it? It can be in your house as quickly as tomorrow!

See it on HEMA

Stay warm, save money

Are you a single pringle? Or just perpetually cold? We get you.

Not only is this pillow economical, but it also stays warm for longer periods compared to traditional hot water bottles.

(No hate to those, but sometimes you need something to keep you toasty for a full night’s sleep.

product-photo-of-hema-heatable-cushion-in-a-pink-box-with-the-words-warm-on-the-front
The battery lasts for up to seven hours. Image: HEMA

Heating your newfound cosy companion is simple — you charge it up with a USB-C cable and choose one of the three heat settings.

On the lowest level, you’ll have a snug, heatable cushion to keep you warm for seven whole hours.

Want another option?

Is it super cosy? Yes. Is it beautiful? That depends.

The pillow only comes in blue, green, or beige, so if this Barbie loves pink, she might be let down. We would’ve liked to see more colours, but hey.

Don’t feel like coughing up €69? That’s fair. HEMA has a cheaper option: just €15 will get you a microwavable alternative to the cushion.

What’s your go-to strategy for staying warm in the winter? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:HEMA (Modified)
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

