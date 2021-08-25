How to get your vaccination from abroad registered in the Netherlands

Have you been fully vaccinated in another country but want to register your vaccination in the Netherlands? Received one jab overseas and one jab in the Netherlands?



Many internationals in the Netherlands have found themselves in confusing situations when it comes to registering their vaccines because — let’s face it — it’s a dang confusing process.

Well dames en heren, buckle up!! We’ve got all you need to know about getting your vaccination registered in the Netherlands (so far). 💪

I was vaccinated abroad, can I get my vaccine registered in the Netherlands?

First things first, where you were vaccinated will affect the process:

I was fully vaccinated within the EU If you are an EU citizen or resident who has been fully vaccinated in a country that is part of the EU, then you are entitled to an EU DCC (EU Digital COVID Certificate.) A DCC acts as proof of vaccination in the Netherlands. However, whether or not you can register your vaccine in the Netherlands depends on whether you are a Dutch citizen/resident. I’m a Dutch citizen or I live in the Netherlands If you live in the Netherlands and you got your first shot in the Netherlands and your second in an EU country, you’ll receive your DCC from the country where you received your second shot. If it’s the reverse and you live in the Netherlands but got your first shot in another EU country, you can register for your second shot in the Netherlands. I’m not a Dutch citizen or resident If you’re not a resident or citizen, you can receive the DCC from the country you were vaccinated, but your vaccine will not be registered within the Dutch system. However, fear not: the European DCC is a valid proof of vaccination, so you’ll be able to access anywhere a Dutch DCC can. I was fully vaccinated outside the EU If you were vaccinated outside the EU, whether or not you can register your vaccine also depends on if you are a resident of the Netherlands. I am a Dutch citizen or resident who was vaccinated outside the EU If you are a Dutch citizen or an international who lives — and is registered — in the Netherlands, then you can get your international vaccination registered in the Netherlands. Follow the steps at the end of the article to do this. I am not a resident of the Netherlands and was vaccinated outside the EU Unfortunately, if you are not a resident of the Netherlands and have been vaccinated in a country outside the EU, you will not be able to register your vaccine in the Netherlands. However, this does not mean you will be refused access when proof of vaccination is required. You can instead use paper proof of vaccination. I received one jab abroad and one jab in the Netherlands Some of us have spent the past year in more than one country. As a result, you may have received one dose of the vaccine in one country and another in the Netherlands, here’s what we know so far: I received my first jab abroad If you received your first vaccination abroad and you are a resident of the Netherlands, you can request to receive your second in the Netherlands using this form. In order to then have your vaccination registered in the Netherlands, you need to validate your foreign vaccination. Follow the steps at the end of the article to complete this step. Once your foreign vaccination has been validated, your vaccinations will be uploaded to the CoronaCheck app and registered! I received my second jab abroad If you received your second jab in a country outside the EU, then it is possible to register your vaccination in the Netherlands if you are a resident here. As with above, you must validate your foreign vaccination (see the process below.) Once this is done, your vaccines can be registered in the Dutch system!

How to have your foreign vaccination registered in the Netherlands

If you’ve determined above that you are eligible to have your foreign vaccination registered in the Netherlands, you can move onto the following steps.

First, when you are vaccinated — in any country — you should receive a proof of vaccination certificate. This foreign certificate can be uploaded using the CoronaCheck app.

To complete the registration, you must also make an appointment to validate your foreign vaccination. You can do this by calling 030-8002899. You will then need to go to Utrecht (25 minutes by train from Amsterdam) for an appointment. You’ll receive the address when you make the appointment.

You should bring with you:

Identification

Your BSN (as shown on a letter or other evidence.)

The vaccination certificate that you received abroad. This must meet certain requirements.

If everything is approved, the vaccination will then be uploaded and registered in the Netherlands. Hoera! 🎉

⚠️ Just a note: information from the Dutch government around this has been a little vague. We’ve taken care with this article to understand as much as possible, but it’s possible that your mileage may vary. Had a different experience with registering a vaccine in the Netherlands? Leave it in the comments below!

