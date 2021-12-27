No booster shot abroad, advises the GGD

The GGD is advising its residents to not get their booster shots outside of the Netherlands. They say that doing so can cause problems with registration in the Dutch CoronaCheck app.

Some Dutch people aren’t waiting to get their booster in the lowlands. Instead, they’re going over to other countries, like the neighbouring Germany, where everyone can already receive the shot, reports RTL Nieuws.

However, according to the GGD, foreign shots do not appear with a vaccine certificate in the Dutch CoronaCheck app. Those who have gotten their booster abroad can only get a paper coronavirus entry pass after they’ve registered the jab in the Netherlands.

Travelling abroad may be difficult

Furthermore, getting your booster abroad may also spell trouble when travelling abroad. The EU Digital COVID Certificate won’t be available in the CoronaCheck app to allow people to travel. ✈️

However, this type of certificate must be issued from the EU country where the booster was received, says a spokesperson from the GGD GHOR.

So don’t worry, you’d still be able to travel — you just won’t be able to do it via the CoronaCheck app. 🙅‍♀️

“To avoid disappointment, we advise people to have themselves pricked in the Netherlands,” says the GGD spokesperson. 😱

Currently, the Netherlands expects to have all adults vaccinated with the booster vaccine before the end of January.

