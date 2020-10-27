Dutch expressions can sound pretty crazy when you translate them to English. So we thought we’d have some fun explaining some of our favourite (and weirdest) Dutch sayings for you!

I will never forget the day…about five years ago…when I was at the gym and heard a woman say helaas pindakaas. There was just so much confusion. I knew what helaas meant. I knew what pindakaas meant. Why would these be together? What the actual…?

Ah, if you’re new here in the land of bikes and rain — that’s something like “too bad”, “unfortunately”, “sadly,” coupled with “peanut butter.” Huh?

If you’d like to avoid the confusion I had to deal with that day (and probably months after), keep reading.