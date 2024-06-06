A small school with a big heart: Meet Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam

The school years are some of the most formative of our lives — a time of growth and self-discovery. That’s why enrolling your children in a school where they can flourish is crucial.

Enter Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam (NAISR) — a Rotterdam-based school that creates an educational environment that goes beyond conventional learning.

And it works! Year in and year out, NAISR stands out as one of the Netherlands’ top international schools, producing happy students and sending graduates off to renowned universities around the globe.

But how do they do it? And what sets NAISR apart? 👇

Welkom to the school of sharks

NAISR is an international private school for students aged three all the way up to 18. Its school mascot, the shark, symbolises the growth and empowerment of the students — the school’s main priority. 🙌

Who said sharks had to be scary? Image: NAISR/Supplied

It offers an international curriculum designed to meet the needs of its diverse student body and prepare students for the final International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and beyond.

While the school is committed to fostering academic excellence, it also has other objectives, such as:

🌍 Supporting international families,

🤔 fostering personal development,

🧑‍🎓 nurturing talents,

👪 and building a strong community.

A school that encourages personal growth while fostering talents and passions

Just as sharks evolve from small fish into impressive creatures, NAISR provides a nurturing environment for students to thrive and develop. 🦈

What does this look like in practice, you ask? Let’s take the example of four excellent professional Feyenoord footballers who attend NAISR.

Despite their rigorous training schedules, which often mean missing school days, NAISR knows how important it is to support these talented students.

That’s why the staff demonstrates flexibility and unwavering support for their athletic pursuits and goals.

And it’s not just these students who get special treatment. The school offers countless specialised co-curricular programmes and facilities for pupils to explore and pursue their talents.

The staff at NAISR supports the students’ endeavours in every way. Image: NAISR/Supplied

For example, NAISR has state-of-the-art music rooms, and collaborates with impressive external organisations such as Juilliard, UNICEF and MIT to enhance students’ learning experiences and provide them with opportunities to engage in real-world projects.

It also offers a range of clubs, music and athletic programmes, skill development sessions, and even a fun summer camp!

Events and activities that create a close-knit community

The school’s commitment to encouraging creativity and excellence among its students is also evident in how it highlights their talents during special events.

For example, NAISR recently hosted an impressive art exhibition featuring works created by its IBDP students. The exhibition highlighted the students’ artistic talents while underscoring the school’s commitment to encouraging its pupils’ creativity.

All forms of creativity are encouraged at NAISR! Image: NAISR/Supplied

Another notable event at NAISR is the annual April Fool’s Music Festival, which we recently had the pleasure of attending, showcasing students’ musical talents and bringing together the NAISR community in a fun and festive atmosphere.

It’s events like these that exemplify NAISR’s commitment to not just nurturing talents but also the relationships between students, staff, and parents.

These activities greatly enhance the educational experience at NAISR, fostering a tight-knit community among everyone involved. 🧡

All nurtured by academic excellence

All of NAISR’s excellent extracurricular ventures are underpinned by a commitment to academic excellence and enriching experiences.

However, at NAISR, students don’t just learn from textbooks. They participate in global conferences, explore new cultures on international trips, and engage in hands-on learning experiences.

NAISR’s world-class teachers play a big role in their students’ lives. Image: NAISR/Supplied

For example, in Year 6, students travel to Madrid for a STEAM conference, while Years 10 and 11 spend a week travelling through our neighbouring Germany.

These opportunities, designed to complement the academic curriculum, excite and engage every student.

Another key strength of NAISR lies in its world-class teaching staff. For example, NAISR’s music teacher underwent training with Juilliard in New York, while their STEAM teacher trained at the Apple Academy in California.

It’s this sort of experience that enhances the teaching environment, making it more dynamic and innovative, and ultimately benefiting students across all disciplines.

All of NAISR’s teachers are deeply committed to the school, with some having worked there for over 20 years.

High five to NAISR! Image: NAIRS/Supplied

This longevity reflects the strong sense of belonging that defines the NAISR experience — not just for students but also for staff.

NAISR’s commitment to academic excellence is unwavering, and its exceptional International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) results, consistently surpassing global averages, are a testament to this.

By combining rigorous academics with personalised support and enriching experiences to prepare students for success, NAISR gives parents the confidence that their child is in the best hands.

Here’s to setting your children up for success!

