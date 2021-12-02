How to get Dutch citizenship in 2022: becoming a Nederlander

Thinking about becoming a Dutch citizen? How do you become a true Dutchie, a Dutchie with the papers to prove it?

So, you’re looking to become Dutch and wanna know how to get Dutch citizenship? Good choice!

But how do you become Dutch, do you ask? I’m sorry to say, biking, eating a load of cheese and growing to over 6 feet tall isn’t going to make you legally Dutch. You’re halfway there though, don’t sweat it. 😉

With this DutchReview guide, you will learn everything you need to know to become as Dutch as you can be (by law anyway).

How to get Dutch citizenship

The good news is that if you are a foreign national and have been living in the Netherlands for five years, then you will be able to apply for a Dutch passport/obtain Dutch citizenship. How does that work?

Well, you can become a Dutchie in three different ways:

If you have lived in the Netherlands continuously since childhood and are now an adult. By naturalisation: If you have lived in the Netherlands for five years straight (or are eligible for an exception).

If you have lived in the Netherlands for five years straight (or are eligible for an exception). By birth: If one or both of your parents are Dutch (this includes adoption) depending on when you were born.

The most complicated of them all is Dutch citizenship by naturalisation and most likely what you are looking to learn about. So let’s discuss the process in more detail!

What is citizenship by naturalisation?

Naturalisation is just what it says on the tin — you’re slowly naturalising to Dutch life while living in the Netherlands. There are many different conditions you need to meet before you can apply in this way:

You need to be an adult — over 18 years of age (you know the score).

over 18 years of age (you know the score). You need to have a valid residence permit.

You need to have legally lived in the Netherlands (or Dutch Caribbean) for five years continuously.*

You are willing to revoke your current nationality.

You can write, speak and read Dutch, demonstrated by passing the Dutch Civic Integration Exam at A2 level (this may change in the future to B1 level, but a date hasn’t been confirmed as of yet).

You are not a danger to the public order or national security of those Dutchies

You are willing to renounce your nationality and declare an allegiance to the Netherlands at a compulsory citizenship ceremony.

*If you’re reading this and thinking “Aw shucks, I’m way off the five-year mark” — well, keep reading.

What if I haven’t been in the Netherlands for five years?

It hasn’t been five years!? Don’t worry, we have this section covered. You can thank us later if you want.

There are a few exceptions to the five-year rule, like:

You are stateless (e.g. officially a refugee) and have lived in the Netherlands legally for at least three years.

You’ve held Dutch nationality in the past.

You are married or in a registered partnership with a Dutch citizen and have lived together in the Netherlands for three years or more with a valid residence permit.

Parental requirements deem it necessary.

You have cumulatively lived in the Netherlands for at least 10 years legally (the final two years need to be continuously living in the country).

Can I be a dual national in the Netherlands?

This is a controversial one because, for most people, you can’t. This means that you need to give up your nationality in order to become Dutch (a big and sometimes risky move).

Once you renounce your nationality, you need to submit an application and declaration — signifying leaving your country and entering another.

However, there are exceptions to this rule and you must declare and prove them during your application. You can be a dual national if:

You are not allowed to give up your nationality in your home country.

You are officially registered as a refugee.

You are married/registered partner of a Dutch citizen.

It’s impossible to contact the authorities in your home country.

You cannot revoke your nationality for a special reason — but this needs to be accepted.

but this needs to be accepted. If your nationality is not recognised in the Netherlands.

If you will lose important rights in your country if you were to give up your nationality.

If you were born in the Netherlands or Dutch Caribbean and you’re still currently residing there.

If you have to complete military service to give up your nationality.

If you have to pay a considerable amount of money to give up your nationality.

So what do I get out of becoming Dutch?

Probably best to read this bit several times over and see if it’s worth it 😉 — although we can’t promise once you’ve transitioned that you’ll be any more knowledgeable on cheese and bikes.

Anyway, once you are a Dutch citizen, you gain these rights:

A Dutch passport;

Ability to vote in all Dutch elections and stand for election too;

Your children can become Dutch citizens;

EU citizenship — freedom to travel and live in the EU (good for you Brits);

freedom to travel and live in the EU (good for you Brits); You can vote for the European Parliament;

Enter and travel throughout the Netherlands freely.

What is the application process for getting Dutch citizenship?

Fair warning: to get that snazzy Dutch passport it can take up to a year. Here’s how it goes:

You need to visit your gemeente (municipality) if you want to apply for Dutch citizenship. There is a fee for submitting this application (€945 for citizenship by naturalisation in 2022, with some discounts available). Your application will then be reviewed and if all is well, it will be given to the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND). You will need the usual valid documents, such as passport, residence permit, birth certificate and Civic Integration Exam certificate to apply. If all goes to plan, you will be sent a confirmation in the post and an invite to your citizenship ceremony (compulsory). After this, you can officially apply for the passport.

If things don’t go to plan (sorry to hear that), you will also receive a letter saying why. You can reject the decision if you have a strong case.

Nah thanks, can I just have permanent residency in the Netherlands instead?

Of course you can. Not everyone wants to give up their nationality and in those cases, permanent residency is a great option.

This means that you can stay in the Netherlands indefinitely, however, you cannot vote in Dutch elections (apart from municipal elections),

However, this can be revoked if you spend too long outside of the Netherlands and you need to renew your permanent residency every five years.

Are you applying for Dutch citizenship? Or have you already completed the process? Tell us your experience in the comments below!

Feature Image: OlenaP/Depositphotos

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on 18 March 2018 and was fully updated for your reading pleasure in December 2021.