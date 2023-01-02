Records broken: Warmest New Year’s Eve and Day ever recorded in the Netherlands

The turn of the year has broken a total of three weather records within the span of just a few hours.

First, New Year’s Eve was recorded as the warmest December day ever measured.

Then, January 1 became not just the warmest New Year’s Day ever measured in the Netherlands — but also the warmest January day ever recorded.

Warmest New Year’s Day

Bringing in 2023, just a few hours past midnight, temperatures of 15.6 degrees Celsius were measured in De Bilt, the Dutch meteorological institute headquarters in the centre of the Netherlands.

This broke last year’s record of 13.2 degrees for the warmest New Year’s day since the start of measurements in 1901, writes Weer & Radar.

Regionally, it got even warmer, and temperatures reached up to 16.9 degrees in Eindhoven. 😳

Warmest December Day

The last day of 2022 also had one more ace up its sleeve. With 15.9 degrees measured in De Bilt, it became the hottest December day ever recorded in the Netherlands. 🌡️

Unusually warm winter weather here in the Netherlands; already over 13⁰C now. This bee left its winter home (and landed on our NO junk mail sticker 😉 pic.twitter.com/40bo1ZFPVO — Kees van der Leun (@Sustainable2050) December 31, 2022

This was the eighth heat record broken in the Netherlands in 2022. Meanwhile, only one cold record was achieved.

Warmest January Day

If becoming warmer was the Netherlands’ New Year’s resolution, then it would be right on track, unfortunately.

January 1, 2023 was the warmest January day to date, breaking the previous record of 15.1 degrees from January 13, 1993.

From gas prices, to inflation, to temperatures, the Netherlands broke many records in 2022 — and 2023 will be no different, it seems.

Colder temperatures coming

After icy temperatures at the beginning of December, the past weeks have seen extremely mild weather throughout most of Europe.

It is unseasonably warm here in the Netherlands. This time last year it was -5 degrees. Two weeks back people were skating on the lakes behind our house. pic.twitter.com/imrrp6EX3a — Richard (@Apothecary_Rich) December 31, 2022

On average, temperatures have been 10 to 20 degrees higher than usual around this time. But more heat records are unlikely to be broken in the next few days, with temperatures set to decrease ever so slightly.

But although it will get colder in the coming days, we will remain far away from typical winter weather. ❄️

