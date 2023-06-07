Unlimited data SIM cards in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

Hoera, you’ve landed in the Netherlands, tried your first stroopwafel, and now you’re looking for the perfect unlimited data plan to power your mobile phone — and, ultimately, your new lifestyle as an aspiring Dutchie.

However, looking for the perfect unlimited data plan isn’t as easy as eating boterkoek.

First of all, unlimited data isn’t really unlimited. Then there are the fair use policies, the manual upgrades… basically, there’s a wealth of head-scratchingly confusing terms.

We’ve definitely been there, so geen stress, we’ve got something to help you through all the double Dutch: a guide to unlimited mobile data plans in the Netherlands. 🙌

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

❓ What is an unlimited data plan?

An unlimited data plan is pretty much exactly what it says on the tin!

This is a mobile plan that (theoretically) lets you use as much internet data as you’d like, giving you far more freedom than a stereotypical data package.

That means you can WhatsApp, surf the web, watch YouTube, or even send Tikkies as much as you like. They’re perfect if you don’t have a home internet subscription too!

Ok, the ‘unlimited’ data may not really be ‘unlimited’, but it’s more than enough to power your data needs! Image: Depositphotos

Why do these unlimited data plans seem to have limits?

Despite the name, many unlimited data plans in the Netherlands aren’t really ‘unlimited’ — you can’t hotspot an entire office, unfortunately.

Instead, mobile data is often capped at a certain amount between 10GB to 4GB per day, depending on your mobile data provider. Luckily, most providers will then let you grab free top-ups through a text message or an app!

The best unlimited data providers in the Netherlands

When it comes to unlimited data providers, the Netherlands has more choices than flavours of hagelslag at an Albert Heijn.

READ MORE | Using a VPN in the Netherlands: 7 reasons why it’s a good idea

To make things a little easier for you to decide, here are the best unlimited data providers in the Netherlands!👇

Image: KPN

KPN is one of the largest phone companies in the Netherlands, and their unlimited data SIM does not disappoint. You’ll get excellent coverage, good service, and the benefit of being able to walk into a shop to buy your SIM card.

This is our top Dutch unlimited SIM card pick if you’re planning on doing some jet setting around EU countries — you’ll be able to use your KPN SIM like you’re at home, with a 50GB monthly limit!

These benefits come at a slightly higher price point, with unlimited data packages starting at €25 if you have KPN home internet and a two-year subscription, going up to €35 for just the SIM card and no minimum contract length.

💰 Price: From €25 up to €35 per month

Image: Vodafone

Vodafone’s unlimited data pre-paid SIM option technically includes 10GB per day — but if you use that, it automatically gives you an extra 2GB and you can activate even more via their app (subject to fair use, of course 😉).

Combine that with their ultra-fast 5G internet, and you have a top combo for those who can’t miss the latest Selling Sunset or the current football match.

Going on holiday? No problem! Post all your vacation snaps with a lavish 40GB per month in the EU. Are you a Ziggo customer? Then you even get a discount!

The only downside: you need to commit to a 12-month or 24-month contract.

💰 Price: €32.50 per month

Boasting one of the Netherlands’ best mobile networks, T-Mobile is a true heavyweight when it comes to mobile data providers.

Boasting speeds of up to 65 Mb/s, a subscription with T-Mobile will get you 10GB per day, but you can activate extra 2GB extra packages as many times as you want. Need to make some calls? Unlike other providers that cap your minutes, this is also unlimited on T-Mobile.

You’ll also get 35GB of data to use in other countries so that you’re always connected — no matter whether you’re on the road or chilling at home.

Again, however, this option is for the long-stays: the minimum contract is one year.

💰 Price: €35 per month

Image: Tele2

Despite being priced lower than its sister, T-Mobile, Tele2 offers a truly banging package for the money.

An unlimited internet, call, and SMS package (with no minimum contract) is available for just €27. While your daily limit is 10GB, you can activate additional 2GB bundles via SMS.

It’s cheaper than the others, so what’s the catch? You’ll be hanging out on their (still very fast) 4G network.

💰 Price: €25 per month

Image: Budget Mobiel

Dedicated to giving you unlimited data at an affordable price, Budget Mobiel is a great option if you love surfing the net, but also want to watch your wallet.

Of course, with savings like these, there are some things you have to give up. The daily bundle maxes out at 4GB (but you can add extra 1 GB packages for free), there’s a speed limit of 5 MBp/s, there’s no 5G, no e-SIM, and you only have 17 GB of data to use in the EU.

In saying that, our editors swear by BudgetMobiel: it’s cheap, works brilliantly, and the online customer service is decent!

💰 Price: €20 per month

Things to consider before getting an unlimited data plan in the Netherlands

As with any data plan, there are a few things to mull over before you whip out your debit card and plonk down €30 per month.

The fair-use policy

Most mobile data providers have a fair use policy that dictates the terms under which they’re providing you unlimited data.

READ MORE | 5 reasons why a SIM-only subscription is the best choice for internationals in the NL

This is intended to ensure that consumers do not use the service for things it’s not intended for, which generally includes:

using the mobile data plan as a replacement for a fixed internet connection

using large amounts of mobile data ( for example, to stream films over Netflix)

In order to calculate the amount of data that may reasonably fall under “fair use”, data providers look at the average consumption of mobile data per person per day in the Netherlands.

There are manual upgrades for unlimited data plans

For heavy data users, a great way of extending many data plans is by requesting manual upgrades of 1GB, 2GB, or higher.

This means that if you’ve almost used up your daily data allowance, you won’t be left stranded with no mobile data.

READ MORE | 12 of the best apps to have as an international in the Netherlands

As the daily data allowance resets each day, you’ll only need to shell out for upgrades on days when you have the heaviest data usage.

Unlimited data plans in the Netherlands and travelling abroad

Well, unlimited data is all fine and dandy, but I’m sure you’re dying to find out what happens to your Dutch data package when you travel.

READ MORE | 17 places you can get to by TRAIN from the Netherlands

Worry no longer, because we’re here to answer your burning questions. 🙌

Can I use my unlimited data outside of the Netherlands?

Maybe you have a romantic weekend planned in Italy, and you’re wondering if your unlimited data package will help you upload some super #leuk pictures to the ‘gram? 📸

Vacations are fabulous, and you deserve the data to enjoy them. Image: Freepik

Blame it on EU regulations, but you likely won’t have access to the entirety of your unlimited data package whilst abroad.

Most data providers in the Netherlands will allow you to use a large bundle of data known as a roaming allowance. Any data usage over this, unfortunately, you’ll need to pay extra for.

Will my unlimited data work outside of the EU?

If you’ve decided on a thrilling vacation outside of the EU, and have your bags packed for Iceland, Norway, or Liechtenstein, you’ll still have access to much of your data package.

This is because these countries are in the EEA (European Economic Area), and can also enjoy “roam like at home” privileges.

The pros: your vacay will probably be a blast. The cons: you won’t have access to your Dutch unlimited data plan. Image: Freepik

That tropical vacay to Bali, on the other hand?

The drinks may be flowing and the waters may be stunningly blue, but you’ll likely need to splurge on a roaming package. 🏝️

Let op! If you go over the EU data limits, your internet speed may be reduced. This means that while you’ll still be connected to the web, your loading time will take a hit.

Having read the whats, whys, and hows of unlimited data in the Netherlands, we hope you feel you can now make the best choice for you and your phone. 🙌

Will you be checking out an unlimited data plan? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Unlimited data plans in the Netherlands: FAQ