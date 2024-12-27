This past year has seen interest rates at many Dutch banks linger at around 1.5%, meaning our savings have had little room to grow. But what if we told you that you could start 2025 with a month of 6% interest on your savings?

Trade Republic’s latest promotion offers users who refer or are referred by a friend a whopping 6% interest on up to €10,000 in savings in January 2025 — now that’s much higher than the usual Dutch rate.

And what is Trade Republic? Trade Republic is an online broker based in Germany that, outside of this promotion, currently offers a 3% interest rate on savings to residents in the Netherlands.

Here’s how you can benefit from twice that amount in January.👇

How can I earn 6% interest on my savings in January?

There are three simple steps you can take to enjoy 6% interest on your savings in January.

Send a personal referral link to your friends to invite them to join Trade Republic. (Psssst, if you don’t have an account, you can easily set one up.)

Your friend then signs up using your referral link before January 4, 2025 .

. Your friend adds at least €100 and makes three investments within 21 days. Once they have signed up using your link and start investing using Trade Republic, you will both receive 6% interest on up to €10,000 of your savings. You will receive this interest in February 2025.

Do you have more than €10,000 in savings stored in Trade Republic? You will receive the normal interest rate (currently 3%) on the remaining amount.

Is Trade Republic safe?

You may be looking at that 6% and be worried that it’s all too good to be true. However, we are happy to report that Trade Republic is an ECB licensed, supervised bank based in Germany.

This means that should anything happen to Trade Republic, your savings are guaranteed up to €100,000 under the European Deposit Guarantee Scheme.

