Helaas, it looks like Dutch weather is determined to ring the new year in with a bang — or, rather, a code yellow weather warning. ⚠️🌬️

If you live in the northwestern Netherlands, get ready to be blown — quite literally — into 2025, with the KNMI (Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute) forecasting heavy gusts of wind on December 31 and January 1.

Their warning covers the provinces of North Holland and Friesland, as well as the Wadden Islands.

December 30 and 31: Prepare for rain

Today’s weather isn’t looking much brighter, with RTL Nieuws predicting lots of clouds and some typical Dutch drizzle.

Temperatures will hover around 5 degrees Celsius in the south, though lucky cities in the northwest of the country may hit highs of 8 degrees.

If you were hoping for a dry New Year’s Eve, we’re sorry to burst your bubble, as December 31 is predicted to follow the same template: cloudy, with scattered rain showers and chilly temperatures.

(Unless, of course, you live in the provinces of Zeeland, Brabant, and Limburg — in which case you can pop some bubbly and cheer on the wonderfully dry New Year’s Eve you’re likely to have. 😉🍾)

Areas along the coast can expect moderate to strong winds, between a wind force 4 and 8.

January 1: Prepare for more rain

New year… same old Dutch weather! 🌧️

We’ll be ringing in the New Year with more clouds and rain showers, though maximum temperatures are expected to rise to about 9 degrees Celsius.

Once again, lucky ducks in Limburg will be spared the worst of the rain — with the province remaining dry until well into the afternoon.

