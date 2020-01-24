The leaders of five Northern European countries are meeting in Brussels, to talk about beginning research into a faster train link from the Netherlands, through Germany, and up into Scandinavia, which might, according to NL Times, result in an overnight train between the cities.

You’d be right to note that these plans, if they can even be called such, sound pretty flimsy. But nonetheless, some details of the proposed overnight train are available, and we always get excited about overnight trains here at DutchReview, so we couldn’t resist sharing them with you.

Five cities pushing for better train links

The original rumours of this meeting came from Dagblad van het Noorden, which was privy to internal emails between the negotiating parties. The five cities that are the driving force behind this railway link are Amsterdam, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Helsinki, who are ambitiously calling themselves the “big five”, according to Sikkom.

EU lags behind Asia when it comes to train connections

We’ll forgive the cringe factor if they do actually get an overnight train going, though. The European Union wants to improve its rail network, lagging, as it does, well behind Asian countries. And as the environmental costs of flying become more and more apparent, it becomes equally clear that it is trains, and not airlines, that will be taking us on our future international trips.

Groningen is also a strong advocate for this new line

Fast trains are essential when we need to cover long distances, and this potential new plan takes that into account. The new Lely line in the north of the Netherlands will be a high speed track, which is why the municipality of Groningen is especially advocating for this train link with Scandinavia.

Would you choose this over a flight from the Netherlands to Scandinavia? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature image: John_kast/Pixabay