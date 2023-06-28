FeaturedNewsEconomy

ABN AMRO now gives you a very sad 1.25% on your savings; here are 5 options that make you more money

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Starting August 1, 2023, ABN AMRO customers will receive a 1.25% interest rate on their savings. Guys, we gotta step in here: that’s a pretty terrible rate in this market, and you deserve better. 

First and foremost, if you don’t know what all this financial talk means, here’s a super short and sweet definition of interest rates on savings: savings interest is how much money a bank pays you when you keep your hard-earned cash in their bank.

It’s as if the bank is saying, “Hey, thanks so much for trusting us with your life’s savings. Here’s a treat!” 

That’s why 1% feels a bit condescending. Interest rates on mortgages have skyrocketed, so banks are earning more money — and only giving us a small slice of the pie. We deserve more!

ABN AMRO isn’t the only culprit. Rabobank offers only 1%, and ING only do 0.55%. We say, nee!

Want to earn more than double what ABN AMRO and the other big Dutch banks are offering? Here are five other options for fully-regulated, European banks. 

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

1. Openbank

logo-of-openbank-netherlands

Want a 3% interest rate on your savings up to €200,000? Openbank is your go-to. 

Not only that but opening and having an account is free of charge! Hello, personal yacht and limousine! 💰

2. bunq

bunq-logo-with-rainbow-stripes

bunq is a 100% online bank and offers up to 2.01% on savings up to €100,000. The best part? You can have separate sub-accounts, each with its own budget. Set an account for home expenses, food, fun — in up to 25 accounts.

That way, you can make sure you never overspend on certain parts of your life. Hoera for financial responsibility!  🤑

3. Revolut

graphic-of-revolut-logo-showing-r-letter

This one is like the cool kid bank. Revolut is modern, has many features to facilitate navigating your stocks and crypto, and works worldwide. 

On top of that, it gives you up to 3% interest on your savings. The catch? You’ll have to sign up for a Metal subscription — but you’ll get loads of benefits with that too, like travel insurance and cashback! 💳

4. Raisin

raisin-logo-bank-savings-account-netherlands

If you want the highest rates in Europe, look no further. Raisin will get you up to a 3.85% interest rate

How? Because technically, this isn’t a bank; it’s a platform that offers different accounts to get you the highest rates from banks across Europe. 💶

5. Bigbank

logo-from-bigbank-bank-netherlands-three-black-stripes

Finally, Bigbank is perfect if you’re a long-term thinker. On flexible account savings, you earn up to 2.3% on a maximum of €100,000. 

Want even more? For fixed-rate savings, you can get up to 3.5% starting at €1,000 for at least 12 months. Consider us interested! 💸

Do you use any of these bank accounts? What has been your experience with them? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Freepik
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

