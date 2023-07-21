It’s official! Amsterdam is BANNING cruise ships

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Hoards of tourists climbing off a massive cruise ship in Amsterdam will now be a thing of the past — and we (along with many of the city’s residents) can’t help but breathe a sigh of relief. 

That’s right! Cruise ships are now banned from Amsterdam’s city centre. Why, you ask? Not only to limit tourist numbers but also to reduce pollution. 

According to BBC News, large, tourist-filled vessels are not in line with the Dutch capital’s sustainable ambitions. As a result, the central cruise terminal on the River IJ behind  Amsterdam’s main train station will close. 

Can we just say, we’re totally “on board” with their plans. 😉

No smooth sailing for cruise ships in Amsterdam

With more than 100 cruise ships mooring in Amsterdam per year, these giant floating resorts have become quite a problem. 

READ MORE | 33 best things to do in Amsterdam in 2023 [UPDATED]

While, you may think tourists are good for the economy, in this instance, that isn’t the case. Cruise tourists visit the capital city for only a few hours, where they often eat at international chains and don’t visit museums.

Basically, there’s not much in it for Amsterdam. 

@adventures_in_retirement Holland America’s Nieuw Amsterdam in Port – The Nieuw Ámsterdam is the second of their Signature-class ships, Nieuw Amsterdam celebrates historic New York City with its inspired design and an art collection valued at more than $3 million. While on board enjoy regional cooking demonstrations and food and wine tastings with Port to Table programming. Dine in your choice of specialty restaurants. Or rejuvenate in the Greenhouse Spa & Salon. Have you cruised Holland America before? #cruiseships #cruiseship #hollandamericaline #nieuwamsterdam #cruiseshiplife #cruiselover ♬ Cruise Ship – Soraï

Another issue that comes with cruise ships is the large amounts of pollution that accompany them. 

How much are we talking? A single cruise ship can produce the same amount of nitrogen oxides in one day as 30,000 trucks. The city is only too happy to be saying doei to that much pollution! 👋

Another push against tourism in Amsterdam

The banning of cruise ships is just a recent attempt to reduce the nuisance caused by extreme levels of tourism in Amsterdam. 

READ MORE | Rows of TikTok tourists take over Amsterdam’s city centre

Just this year, the city council launched an online campaign to keep British men away and banned smoking cannabis on the capital’s streets. For Amsterdam, this ban is another step in the direction towards creating a quieter, more sustainable city. 

What do you think of the ban on cruise ships? Tell us in the comments!

Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

