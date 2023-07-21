It’s official! Amsterdam is BANNING cruise ships

Hoards of tourists climbing off a massive cruise ship in Amsterdam will now be a thing of the past — and we (along with many of the city’s residents) can’t help but breathe a sigh of relief.

That’s right! Cruise ships are now banned from Amsterdam’s city centre. Why, you ask? Not only to limit tourist numbers but also to reduce pollution.

According to BBC News, large, tourist-filled vessels are not in line with the Dutch capital’s sustainable ambitions. As a result, the central cruise terminal on the River IJ behind Amsterdam’s main train station will close.

Can we just say, we’re totally “on board” with their plans. 😉

No smooth sailing for cruise ships in Amsterdam

With more than 100 cruise ships mooring in Amsterdam per year, these giant floating resorts have become quite a problem.

While, you may think tourists are good for the economy, in this instance, that isn’t the case. Cruise tourists visit the capital city for only a few hours, where they often eat at international chains and don’t visit museums.

Basically, there’s not much in it for Amsterdam.

Another issue that comes with cruise ships is the large amounts of pollution that accompany them.

How much are we talking? A single cruise ship can produce the same amount of nitrogen oxides in one day as 30,000 trucks. The city is only too happy to be saying doei to that much pollution! 👋

Another push against tourism in Amsterdam

The banning of cruise ships is just a recent attempt to reduce the nuisance caused by extreme levels of tourism in Amsterdam.

Just this year, the city council launched an online campaign to keep British men away and banned smoking cannabis on the capital’s streets. For Amsterdam, this ban is another step in the direction towards creating a quieter, more sustainable city.

