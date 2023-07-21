Taking the train instead of the plane? Prepare to pay up to DOUBLE the price

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Choosing a travel method from the Netherlands to your favourite vacation spot has come down to two deciding factors: the impact on your wallet and the impact on the environment.

The only problem? The more environmentally friendly option will cost you a whole lot more.

It’s the sacrifice that many of us debate making when we take a vacay from the Dutch weather. If you make the more environmentally conscious decision and take the train to your holiday destination — you must prepare for the hit to your savings. 

READ MORE | International train SHAKE-up: Thalys just became Eurostar

In fact, Greenpeace, the environmental organisation, looked at over a hundred popular travel routes in Europe. What did they find? You will often be forking out twice the amount for train travel compared to plane travel, reports the NOS.

Plane vs train prices from the Netherlands

When looking at the Netherlands, Greenpeace shows that taking the train to and from the Netherlands is, on average, one and a half times more expensive than travelling by plane. Echt?!

Here are some examples of the difference between plane and train travel from Amsterdam to popular European destinations. 👇

DestinationPrice by plane Price by train Travel time by plane Travel time by train
Paris€79€1041h20m3h27m
London€57€1341h15m4h13m
Berlin€66€451h20m6h23m

Why is flying cheaper than rolling down tracks in a train? Well, there are no levies on kerosene and no VAT charged for international flights. 

That’s not to say plane travel hasn’t gotten more expensive, though. Dutch flight tax has been increased from €8 to €26 per flight just this year. Not only that, but airlines pay slightly more for CO2 emissions on European flights. 

And yet, train travel is still more expensive! 

What’s the true cost?

Travelling by plane is, on average, five times more polluting than travelling by train. Niet leuk! 😳 

Helaas, when you’re planning a vacation and you want the quickest and cheapest way to get to your destination. Guess which one wins? Plane travel, natuurlijk.

So, what would the solution to this issue be? Making train travel cheaper is one suggestion by Faiza Oulahsen, head of climate and energy at Greenpeace. 

But professor of transport policy Bert van Wee of TU Delft, tells the NOS, “It is much better to make flying more expensive” — ehm, nee dankjewel

READ MORE | Same route, different price: Dutch train fares up to twice as expensive as those in neighbouring countries

“Long-distance travel by plane and train is already something for people with higher incomes. If you subsidise trains, the taxpayer would have to pay for people who both fly far and travel far by train.”

It seems like a double-edged sword for everyone. Regardless, it looks like we’ll have to prepare for more expensive travel. 

Which method of travel do you prefer more? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:DutchReview
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

It’s official! Amsterdam is BANNING cruise ships

Hoards of tourists climbing off a massive cruise ship in Amsterdam will now be a thing of the past —...
