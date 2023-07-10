Say ‘doei’ to sweaty temperatures: rainy Dutch summer weather is back this week

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Hopefully, you had fun in the sun over the weekend because it’s time to trade those summer dresses for raincoats as the Dutch rain makes a comeback.

Monday morning may be greeting you with sunshine and clear skies, but don’t be fooled — typical Dutch weather over the next few days will bring alternating sun, clouds, and rain (natuurlijk 🙄).

A sunny and dry start to the week

For most parts of the Netherlands, you’ll have your daily dose of sunshine and dry weather this morning. According to NU.nl, clouds will make an appearance, especially in the east and northeast, where there is the possibility for some light rain. 

There is some relief from the boiling temperatures of the weekend, with Monday reaching 20 degrees Celsius on the Wadden, and inland temperatures reaching between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE | Islands of the Netherlands: a guide to the Wadden Islands

However, don’t celebrate too soon, as Tuesday will have you ready to jump back into the pool with tropical temperatures of up to 32 degrees Celsius in Achterhoek, Limburg, and the east of Brabant.

The west and northwest, on the other hand, will have a cooler time at 23 to 26 degrees Celsius. Helaas, the fun may not last, as moderate to strong winds could bring the chance of thunderstorms in the evening. 

Downhill from Wednesday

Sunglasses, a light sweater, and a raincoat — yep, you’ll need all of them with the confusing and unpredictable weather for the rest of the week.

@dutchreview #stitch with @V Bit of a turn around…#dutch #expat #dutchreview #expat #fyp #stormpoly #nederlands ♬ Zin In De Zomer Man – Bizzey & Kraantje Pappie & Rolf Sanchez

Wednesday will bring a high chance of you being caught in a drizzle, with rain and thunderstorms moving across the country. Despite the rain, the sun won’t abandon us completely and will make occasional appearances.

Meanwhile, the mercury will rise to 24 degrees Celsius in the southeast, and reach between 20 and 23 degrees in the rest of the country. 

The usual unpredictability of Dutch weather continues into Thursday, which will see both rain showers and sunny periods. The northwest will reach a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius, while the southeast will reach 24 degrees.

Sick of never knowing what weather to dress for? Unfortunately, the pattern of sun, clouds, and rain will continue for the rest of the week, so it looks like Buienradar is going to be our best friend for the foreseeable future!

How do you prepare for unpredictable Dutch weather? Tell us in the comments!

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

