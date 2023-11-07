Elections are coming up! Here’s what Dutch parties think about internationals in the Netherlands

NewsPolitics & Society
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Last updated
2 minute read
a-young-woman-gives-off-in-an-election-vote-ballot-at-the-polling-station
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/election.html?filter=all&qview=8292032

Last year, more than 400,000 people came to the Netherlands from abroad, and just 180,000 left. With Dutch elections coming up, the topic of internationals is on every politician’s mind. Here’s a rundown of what they say.

Spoiler alert: As NU.nl reports, pretty much all parties want to establish some sort of control over the number of internationals in the Netherlands. 

Whether it’s because of housing shortages, limits on healthcare, or a lack of educational resources — one thing is clear: internationals are a little less welcome in the flat country.

READ MORE | ​​OPINION: Why the Dutch government (really) wants fewer internationals in the Netherlands

International students in the Netherlands

Ah yes, an international education — the dream of many! So many, in fact, that last academic year, 15% of all higher education students in the Netherlands came from abroad. 

Now, all Dutch parties want to set a limit to this so-called “study migration”. What varies between parties is how they want to go about it. 

  • Centre-right VVD wants to limit the number of international students who are admitted to Dutch university courses.
  • Right-wing parties PVV and CDA, the new centre-conservative NSC, and centre-left GL-PvdA favour limiting the amount of English-taught courses — albeit with some variations.

Who wants international students to keep coming? Mostly, Volt and D66 — two social liberal parties.

International workers in the Netherlands

Most people come to the Netherlands for work, but many of them don’t work or live in great conditions. This is an issue that almost all parties address in their election programme. 

Many want companies to prove that there are enough facilities, such as housing, for workers to access. Others want to get rid of the previously popular tax benefits for expats. 

READ MORE | Leading Dutch politician wants to put a cap on internationals: ‘no more than 50,000 per year’

Others want to approach things on a case-by-case basis and consider a separate social security system for non-EU workers (VVD) or limit workers from Eastern Europe (CDA). 

Note: The Dutch government may want these policies, but there is guaranteed free traffic of people within the EU. There is nothing the Netherlands can do about that.

International asylum seekers in the Netherlands

When it comes to asylum seekers, many right-wing parties want stricter policies. Left-wing parties, on the other hand, are more open to refugees and make the case for humane housing.

On the stricter side, proposed policies include stopping immigration for an indefinite period, limiting the number of asylum seekers, or determining whether refugees should be let into the Netherlands based on why they left their country.

Most parties haven’t stated how many asylum seekers they would permit, or how they plan to enforce limits that may contradict international agreements on refugees.

Many centre and rightwing parties also want to revamp family-reunification policies, making it harder for refugee families to unite in the Netherlands after one member of the family has travelled ahead.

READ MORE | The asylum crisis in the Netherlands: here’s the rundown

Again, and this is a recurring theme, parties often don’t specify how they want to arrange family reuniting, or if their policies are, legally speaking, even possible.

What do you think of these policies? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
A ban on Dutch airlines in the US? It’s possible, says American government
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

A ban on Dutch airlines in the US? It’s possible, says American government

Fewer flights will depart from Schiphol next year, and that means hacking down on space provided to US airlines. The...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

A ban on Dutch airlines in the US? It’s possible, says American government

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Fewer flights will depart from Schiphol next year, and that means hacking down on space provided to US airlines. The American Department of Transportation...

Open a Dutch bank account without a BSN at these banks

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
So, you need to open a bank account in the Netherlands before getting a BSN? You'll be happy to hear that that's geen probleem...

11 Dutch jokes to make you sound like a local

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
There are many things about life in the Netherlands that you’re going to have to embrace if you truly want to integrate. We’d recommend...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.