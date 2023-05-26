Fall asleep in Amsterdam, wake up in Berlin! The NL has a new night train

Time flies when you’re having fun — or when you’re asleep. Luckily European Sleeper has launched a night train from Berlin to Brussels via Amsterdam, and the first journey on Thursday was reportedly a success. 

Just think: gone are the neck and back aches after a train journey sitting stiffly upright for 10 hours, peering at suspicious stains on the seats beside you to kill time. 

On a European Sleeper, you can collapse into a (short and stubby) starfish position on the carriage’s built-in beds and pretend you don’t exist for the journey’s duration. 

Departing at 7:22 PM from Brussels, and arriving in Berlin at 6:48 AM, the train will make multiple stops in the Netherlands and run three times a week in both directions (on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays).

Opt for the Deluxe Sleeper Cabin? You can be a long and lanky starfish, as the beds will offer plenty of wiggle room.

A smooth start(-up)

Finally, travel to Berlin will become a simple matter of hitting the pillow and falling asleep — but getting to this point wasn’t so simple. 

In an interview with NRC, Chris Engelsman and Elmer van Buuren, the initiators of this Dutch start-up, revealed that they encountered a few bumps in the road. 

Originally planning to launch the first train in August 2022, an obstacle they faced was the “huge shortage” of train equipment. 

READ MORE | A guide to night buses and night trains in the Netherlands

This was the primary cause of the year-long delay, but European Sleeper has since resolved the issue by renting their carriages from a German company, while also beginning the process of building their own. 

A successful first trip

Now, the night train is in full swing, with Engelsman sharing that he is pleased with the outcome of the first trip — which was only two minutes late for its arrival in Brussels. 💪  

Now, it’s just a matter of working on the finishing touches. 

Not only that, but more night train lines across all of the EU (along with the improvement of pre-existing ones) are in the works. 

READ MORE | Amsterdam is getting new night trains to Dresden and Prague (and we can’t wait!)

To our UK readers, you might want to take note: one such plan is to create a night train that runs between NL and London. Game changer. 

Other night train additions will span from Berlin, to Prague, to cities in Italy — including a night train from Amsterdam to Barcelona, RTL Nieuws reports

Flying is soo last year 

Why not just book a flight, you might ask? Well, as pointed out by RTL Nieuws, maybe because flying is becoming less affordable, and simultaneously worse for the climate? 

Booking a night train, say, six months in advance would cost you an average of around €160, while a plane ticket for the same journey? That will set you back €190. 

Yep, plane ticket prices have skyrocketed (hah) within the last year, and the worst is yet to come, according to ABN AMRO’s economists’ projections. 

READ MORE | You can now get a ferry between the Netherlands and Norway!

Plus, imagine just taking a night train, skipping the carnage that is queueing at Schiphol, and, I don’t know, not destroying the planet. 

What could be better than passing out on crisp, clean bed sheets and waking up in a tropical (anywhere is better compared to here) city? 

Seriously, though. What could be better? Let us know in the comments. 

As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

