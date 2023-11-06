Dutch payment system iDeal is set to disappear: here’s why

The European Payments Initiative (EPI) has officially bought iDeal. Now, starting in 2025, iDeal will be called Wero, following the EPI’s goal to create a uniform standard payment across Europe.

The European Payments Initiative (EPI) is a partnership of banks from several European countries. Why are they buying iDeal? Because they want a clean, consistent method of paying across Europe, reports RTL Nieuws.

What is iDeal?

If you’ve ever bought anything online in the Netherlands or been charged the infamous Tikkie, you’ve seen the iDeal logo pop up somewhere.

It’s a huge e-commerce payment system in the Netherlands, meaning it lets you pay for things online without needing your physical bank card.

iDeal is so popular, in fact, that payments made with iDeal in Belgium, France, Germany, and the Netherlands account for more than half of all non-cash payments in countries that use the Euro.

Goodbye iDeal, hello Wero

The EPI essentially wants a consistent payment method for all non-cash payments across the continent.

That means a new digital wallet (like Apple Pay) and a new Europe-wide payment system.

🔊 We are thrilled to share some exciting news❗️



🎯 @company_epi finalised the acquisition of the Dutch payment solution @CurrenceNL #iDEAL and the Luxembourg technology provider @Payconiq



👉🏽 Read the press release here⤵️https://t.co/5V9XK3l4um — European Payments Initiative (@company_epi) October 31, 2023

What’s in it for us? Well, the EPI wants Wero to perform a bunch of different types of services, like monthly subscriptions, paying in instalments, and payment on delivery. That way, everything can be done in one place!

When will the change happen?

For now, iDeal is still going to stick around. The full transition is only expected to happen in 2025, so we still have a full year to say goodbye to the age-old online payment method.

