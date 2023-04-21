Taking an international train from Amsterdam? It might be cancelled

Many trains between the Netherlands and Germany are being cancelled this Friday due to a strike on the German railways. However, it’s not just German destinations that may be affected.

Travelling to or through Germany today by train? It’s time to double-check your train information. At the time of writing, 10 international trains have already been cancelled, and the number might go up, reports NU.nl.

Avoid travel to or through Germany

While the Netherlands just got over their train troubles between The Hague and Leiden, German railways are now posing new problems for the NS and other international train services. 

Train traffic from Amsterdam to many German cities, such as Frankfurt, Berlin, and Basel, will be heavily disrupted most of the day due to the strike. 

READ MORE | All aboard! This new train line will connect the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium

This means that if your weekend plans involve Duitsland, it’s probably best to change them. 

The NS advises everyone to avoid travelling to Germany if possible this Friday: “Keep in mind that other train traffic from, to and within Germany will be seriously disrupted for a large part of the day,” writes NU.nl.

No staff, no trains

The disruption started early this morning, with German railway workers striking today until 11:00 AM. However, trains are likely to be disrupted all day. 

Why? The German Railway and Transport Workers Union (EVG) is asking for a wage increase of 12%, or at least an extra €650 per month. The union represents 230,000 train employees. 

It’s not just the train services either. Many workers around Germany are struggling with soaring prices due to inflation. There have been many nationwide strikes this week across the country, including strikes at several airports. 

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Previous article
Take that! Iconic 71-year-old Dutch woman sets trap for scammer
