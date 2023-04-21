Take that! Iconic 71-year-old Dutch woman sets trap for scammer

Ever gotten a suspicious phone call that makes you think “Echt?! Who would fall for that?” Well, one lady in Amsterdam wasn’t going to just hang up the phone and let this scammer get away with it.

A 71-year-old woman from Jordaan answered a call on Monday afternoon that was quite obviously a scam, reports the NOS.

A man impersonating a bank employee said she should place her debit card in an envelope and give it to his ‘colleague’ when he came to collect it that evening. Hmmm, fishy… 🤔

Time to go undercover

So, what did she do? The plucky woman said “Ja, zeker!” and went along with it. Meanwhile, she called the police. 💅

By the time evening came, she was ready with some backup. A few police officers dressed in civilian clothes lay in wait in and around the woman’s house.

The 20-year-old man went to pick up the ‘debit card’ at 8:30 PM and got a surprise he really wasn’t expecting from the elderly woman.

Our ‘she-ro’ handed over an envelope that the scammer thought held her debit card. What happened next? The hiding police sprung into action and the cheeky criminal was caught in the act.

The suspect made one last-ditch effort to get away by pushing an officer to the ground. He didn’t get far, however, and was handcuffed.

While the woman didn’t place the handcuffs on him herself, we think it’s safe to say that this icon was integral in the arrest.

Let this be a warning: Don’t. 👏 Mess. 👏 With. 👏 Sweet. 👏Old. 👏 Dutch. 👏 Women. 👏

What would you have done if you got that scam call? Tell us in the comments!