All aboard! This new train line will connect the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium

It’s official! The Dutch government has announced a new train line for December 2023 that will allow you to travel directly between the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany — without needing to transfer between stations.

The new Three-Country Train network will connect the cities of Liège (Belgium), Maastricht (the Netherlands), and Aachen (Germany) for simpler travel.

Travellers rejoice! Direct connections between these cities will shorten journey times and lessen stress for those travelling by train for work, school, or even a cheeky holiday.

What does this mean? Instead of worrying about train switches during your journey, you can read your book worry-free and stay inside the gezellige train.

No more waiting around

Another plus is that the trains will be running every hour between the three cities. This means no more waiting for hours if you miss the first train.

The new line will also create quicker journeys to other neighbouring (and fancy) destinations such as Berlin, London, and Paris. 🤩

The Three-Country Train should contribute to making train travel in Europe a more attractive and sustainable alternative to air travel.

The "three-state train" linking Liège, Maastricht and Aachen will finally stop in Belgium. Starting in December, a direct line will connect Maastricht and Aachen with the Walloon city https://t.co/bHP3Bq0shk #Railways #EUGreenDeal #ClimateActionNow — Alexander von Witzleben (@AlexWitzleben) March 14, 2023

The green light has been given

The three transport agencies involved, NMBS (Nationale Maatschappij der Belgische Spoorwegen), our beloved NS (Nederlandse Spoorwegen), and Arriva, have given the green light for this network to be established.

The Belgian Minister of Mobility, Georges Gilkinet, praises the project saying that “Travellers now get more destinations, more comfort, and fully accessible trains — across national borders.”

While the practical details, such as the prices, are yet to be finalised, we can look forward to comfortable and quick connections later this year!

