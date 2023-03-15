All aboard! This new train line will connect the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium

FeaturedNewsEnvironmentInternationalTraffic
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Travel-by-train-to-the-church-in-Liege-Belgium
Image: DepositPhotos https://depositphotos.com/46861133/stock-photo-church-of-saint-bartolomy-in.html

It’s official! The Dutch government has announced a new train line for December 2023 that will allow you to travel directly between the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany — without needing to transfer between stations. 

The new Three-Country Train network will connect the cities of Liège (Belgium), Maastricht (the Netherlands), and Aachen (Germany) for simpler travel. 

Travellers rejoice! Direct connections between these cities will shorten journey times and lessen stress for those travelling by train for work, school, or even a cheeky holiday. 

What does this mean? Instead of worrying about train switches during your journey, you can read your book worry-free and stay inside the gezellige train.

No more waiting around 

Another plus is that the trains will be running every hour between the three cities. This means no more waiting for hours if you miss the first train. 

The new line will also create quicker journeys to other neighbouring (and fancy) destinations such as Berlin, London, and Paris. 🤩

READ MORE | Fall asleep in Amsterdam, wake up in Barcelona! The NL is getting a new night train in 2023

The Three-Country Train should contribute to making train travel in Europe a more attractive and sustainable alternative to air travel. 

The green light has been given

The three transport agencies involved, NMBS (Nationale Maatschappij der Belgische Spoorwegen), our beloved NS (Nederlandse Spoorwegen), and Arriva, have given the green light for this network to be established. 

READ MORE | New Dutch train services to six major EU cities are launching tomorrow!

The Belgian Minister of Mobility, Georges Gilkinet, praises the project saying that “Travellers now get more destinations, more comfort, and fully accessible trains — across national borders.” 

While the practical details, such as the prices, are yet to be finalised, we can look forward to comfortable and quick connections later this year!

Where are you most excited to travel to and take advantage of the new line? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #38: Mush all of their dinner food (prakken)
Next article
People keep on submerging themselves in water, mistake Utrecht artwork for solid ground
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

People keep on submerging themselves in water, mistake Utrecht artwork for solid ground

Ever turned your business suit into a wetsuit? Well, many unfortunate people have in Utrecht’s Euclideslaan, where a water-filled pit...
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

People keep on submerging themselves in water, mistake Utrecht artwork for solid ground

Simone Jacobs - 0
Ever turned your business suit into a wetsuit? Well, many unfortunate people have in Utrecht’s Euclideslaan, where a water-filled pit is often mistaken for...

Dutch Quirk #38: Mush all of their dinner food (prakken)

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 2
We admire the Dutch for a lot of things — efficiency, directness, and innovation. Their cuisine, however, is rarely one of them. And while...

The OM to prosecute rapper and band leader from The Voice of Holland on sexual assault cases

Lyna Meyrer - 0
Remember the sexual misconduct accusations that were made against key employees of The Voice of Holland? Well, the OM (Dutch Prosecution Service) has decided...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.