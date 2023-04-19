Hoera! Damaged Voorschoten train line will reopen sooner than expected

Folks, you can officially commute again! This upcoming Thursday, trains will rev up their engines and run once more between Leiden and The Hague.

Following a horrific accident in Voorschoten that occurred two weeks ago, the tracks between Leiden and The Hague were severely damaged.

As a result, trains were halted between the two cities, and many train routes could travel no farther than Leiden. Passengers resorted to cramped buses to get between the two cities.

Thankfully, this traffic chaos will now come to an end on April 20.

What happened again?

While the chaotic traffic has been a bit of a nightmare, for those involved in the accident, it was far worse.

During the train crash, a freight train collided with a construction crane. As a result, dozens were injured, and the operator of the crane lost his life.

How did this happen? An investigation by ProRail showed that the crane had driven over the track too early. While a request had been made for the train traffic to halt, it was also believed the crane had already crossed.

While initially it was announced that recovery of the tracks would last until Friday, April 21, ProRail has announced that trains will resume back to their normal schedules early morning this Thursday, reports NOS.

Time to call your boss to let them know that you can make it to the office on Thursday again. 😉

