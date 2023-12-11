Look up! Spectacular meteor shower to grace Dutch skies this week

Make a wish! 💫

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Pop December 14 and December 15 into your calendars and prepare for a night of meteor showers across the Netherlands!

If the skies are clear enough, you could see between 50 to 75 meteors per hour, reports Weeronline.

The Geminid Meteor shower

The best time to observe the Geminids will be around 12:45 AM on Friday, December 15, but the peak time for most meteors will be seven hours earlier, at around 5:30 PM on Thursday, December 14.

The meteor shower is best seen in a dark place with low light pollution. Cloudy skies may ruin the view, but it’s still unclear whether that will be the case on Thursday night.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed! 🤞💫

Will you check out to Geminids meteor shower? Tell us about it in the comments!

Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native who's been living in the Netherlands since she was a tween. One identity crisis and two university degrees later, she is here to stay for her passion in writing and journalism. Other than organising her life on Notion and the sticky notes app, Katrien is found nose-deep in a good book, button-mashing on her Nintendo Switch, or practicing scales on her flute.

