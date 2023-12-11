Here’s who’s representing the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024

Will this be our winner? 🏆

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
After listening to more than 600 entries, the Dutch selection committee has chosen a song to represent the Netherlands at the 2024 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The artists who’ll be singing it? A 26-year-old Frisian man named Joost Klein.

A mixture of pop, happy hardcore and pop punk

As NU.nl writes, the selection committee chose Klein’s song for its “familiar combination of party and nostalgia”.

Indeed, that unique vibe is what the rapper and songwriter is best known for.

His best-known song, “Friesenjung” (Frisian boy), with German musician Ski Aggu, has been streamed more than 100 million times on Spotify. It’s been a huge hit throughout the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“A dream come true”

Being able to represent his country at the famous song contest is a dream come true for Joost.

“I used to watch [it] with my parents every year, glued to the TV. It’s an honour that I can represent the Netherlands, and I will do everything I can to achieve the best result,” he says.

The 2024 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Malmö, Sweden, from May 7 to May 11. Joost Klein will go head-to-head with contestants from 36 other countries.

Will you be tuning in to Eurovision next year? Let us know in the comments!

Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

