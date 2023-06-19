Finally: RAIN coming to the Netherlands after record-breaking dry spell

After a record-breaking streak of sunshine, there will finally be some rain throughout the Netherlands this week! But don’t worry; the weekend will bring back the sun.

Yes, the time has finally come. All that brown grass you see outside will finally get a drink of water and stop looking like Dehydrated Spongebob.

For the first time in more than a month, we are actually talking about a chance of rain.

A grey start to the week

Monday will stay mostly dry with some dark clouds. Just enough to make it so humid that you break a sweat without moving.

Although there’s already a chance of some showers on Monday, most of the long-anticipated rain will come on Tuesday. On that day, we might see some heavy thunderstorms inland, especially in the late afternoon and early evening.

We guess all our rain dancing paid off … maybe even a little too much. ⛈️

A record-breaking dry spell

You thought you were going through a dry spell in your life? Well, the Netherlands is going through a literally historic one. Tuesday’s rain will be a big deal: the first in almost 40 days.

The last time we saw something like this in the Netherlands was 16 years ago, in 2007, when it didn’t rain for 32 days.

New record ☔️

34 days no rain in the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/6GfDE0RHoi — Remmelt Ellen (@RemmeltE) June 18, 2023

On Wednesday, June 21, the first day of the astronomical summer, the rain will visit Dutch cities very selectively. The sun and dryness will stay in the Wadden Islands, Rotterdam, as well as the south and east of the Netherlands.

The sun returns for the weekend

While the weather will be moody on Thursday, June 22, with some strong thunderstorms in the southeast of the Netherlands, Friday will be sunny again, according to Weerplaza.

There is a chance of local showers in some areas of the Netherlands, but chances are you will clock into a weekend of sun and no rain. Perfect for an Aperol on your favourite terrasje!

