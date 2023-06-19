Body of missing British tourist (20) found in North Holland

photo-thomas-delafey-missing-person-fond-netherlands
Image: Politie https://www.politie.nl/en/wanted-and-missing/missing-adults/2023/juni/tiger.html

The police have confirmed that the body of missing person, Thomas Delafay, was found in a ditch along Maelsonstraat in Hoorn, North Holland.

The body was found on Saturday morning and could be identified based on distinguishing characteristics such as hair colour, piercings and clothes.

The family of the deceased 20-year-old British national have been notified.

Previously missing 

The deceased had previously been missing since Sunday, June 11, when he was last seen at Dijklander Hospital at 11:30 PM. His sister, Holly Delafay, had been in contact with Dutch police about his situation. 

Thomas arrived in the Netherlands with his boyfriend two days prior to his disappearance to visit a mutual friend. Before Thomas went missing, the two men went to a party in Hoorn, where it is believed drugs were present.

As De Telegraaf reports, Thomas was experiencing psychosis and hallucinations after drug use. When his situation hadn’t improved after 30 hours, his boyfriend dropped him off at Dijklander Hospital in Hoorn. 

His boyfriend then went to collect some items from their accommodation, and when he returned to the hospital, he couldn’t find Thomas.

It is not known whether Thomas actually entered the hospital.

The circumstances around Thomas’ death remain largely unknown, but police do not assume a crime. The investigation is still ongoing. 

Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

