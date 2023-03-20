Dutch energy suppliers are letting you set yearly contracts again: here’s what you should know

Fed up with the uncertainty of not knowing how much extra you have to pay on electricity each month? Well, these Dutch energy companies have announced an annual set price!

Energiedirect, Mega, and Essent are the first of many companies that are soon to be offering a year-long fixed-price contract again, reports RTL Nieuws.

Greater security

Last year saw many people struggle to make ends meet when their monthly energy bills arrived, especially after the Netherlands was branded as having the highest gas prices in the EU.

Wanting to avoid the unpredictability of gas prices on households, energy companies decided on separate plans that were below the energy price ceiling.

However, in response to consumers’ growing need for greater security, some energy providers have brought back their annual contracts.

This plan has some great advantages. For example, you don’t run the risk of your energy bill increasing if the prices of gas rise. Hoera!

However, if the gas price lowers, you will still have to pay the set price, which may be more than you need to without the contract.

Gas gambling

Of course, the nightmare of last year’s energy crisis is still at the forefront of your memories, and with the geopolitical uncertainties, it looks like next winter may follow suit.

We suggest you do some research into what each energy company offers because some are asking for a cancellation of €100 on top of your monthly energy bill.

Experts suggest that you can also wait until more companies start offering permanent contracts, as energy prices may continue to fall due to the falling gas prices.

