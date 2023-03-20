Dutch energy suppliers are letting you set yearly contracts again: here’s what you should know

Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/18207475/stock-photo-young-adults-using-touchpad.html

Fed up with the uncertainty of not knowing how much extra you have to pay on electricity each month? Well, these Dutch energy companies have announced an annual set price!

Energiedirect, Mega, and Essent are the first of many companies that are soon to be offering a year-long fixed-price contract again, reports RTL Nieuws.

Greater security

Last year saw many people struggle to make ends meet when their monthly energy bills arrived, especially after the Netherlands was branded as having the highest gas prices in the EU.

READ MORE | Gas, electricity, water and more: ultimate guide to utilities in the Netherlands

Wanting to avoid the unpredictability of gas prices on households, energy companies decided on separate plans that were below the energy price ceiling.

However, in response to consumers’ growing need for greater security, some energy providers have brought back their annual contracts.

This plan has some great advantages. For example, you don’t run the risk of your energy bill increasing if the prices of gas rise. Hoera!

However, if the gas price lowers, you will still have to pay the set price, which may be more than you need to without the contract.

TIP: Looking for expert advice on getting your energy need sorted out?

Just reach out to PartnerPete with any questions you may have, and let them guide you to an energy contract that offers you the most bang for your buck!

Gas gambling

Of course, the nightmare of last year’s energy crisis is still at the forefront of your memories, and with the geopolitical uncertainties, it looks like next winter may follow suit.

READ MORE | 14 dang smart ways to save on energy costs in the Netherlands [UPDATED 2023]

We suggest you do some research into what each energy company offers because some are asking for a cancellation of €100 on top of your monthly energy bill.

Experts suggest that you can also wait until more companies start offering permanent contracts, as energy prices may continue to fall due to the falling gas prices.

What do you think about the set prices? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like “cultural shock.” Eva’s mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the richness of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

