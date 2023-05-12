Doei rain! Sunshine and over 20 degrees forecast for the NL this weekend

It’s hard to believe on this gloomy Friday morning, but indeed, sunshine is on its way to the Netherlands. Hoera!

Yup, the sun (that big yellow ball in the sky, you might remember it?) is making an appearance for Mother’s Day, and we’ll get a weekend with temperatures of up to 23 degrees Celsius. ☀️

Time to get the sunnies out 😎

Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm — ideal for outdoorsy Mother’s Day adventures (or just a cocktail on the terrasje 😉).

According to WeerOnline, this weekend’s temperatures will be above average for this time of year, locally reaching up to 23 degrees Celsius.

Of course, there is a slight chance of precipitation on both days — it’s the Netherlands, after all. This will mostly affect the southeast of the country.

Back to gloom after Monday

If you really expected spring to last this time, we’re sorry to disappoint you. 🫠

From Monday onwards, the Netherlands goes back to its regular programme: wind, clouds, rain showers, and temperatures between 10 and 14 degrees.

How will you spend the rare sunny day? Tell us in the comments.