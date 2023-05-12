What? The Netherlands is dropping down the EU rankings for LGBTI+ rights

In a turn of events that feels very un-Dutch, the Netherlands has sunk another spot in the global ranking for LGBTI+ rights.

In fact, according to the NOS, the Netherlands now sits in fourteenth place on the Rainbow Europe Index, an index created by the non-governmental organisation for LGBTI+ rights.

But why?

The tiny country’s standards aren’t declining per se, instead other countries are surpassing them on the list by improving their initiatives towards the cause.

For example, in the Netherlands, intersex babies are undergoing unnecessary gendering operations where the sex of the child is determined by either their parents or healthcare professionals. This often leads to psychological problems in the unsuspecting child.

READ MORE | More Dutchies choose to make their baby announcements gender neutral

Secondly, researchers have reported through the Social and Cultural Planning Office that while there’s a law that criminalises insulting sexual orientation, there isn’t one in place that penalises those who insult one’s sexual identity and intersex people. 🤷

Additionally, the Council of State has ruled a negative vote for banning gay “conversion therapy” in the Netherlands as they believe a total ban would go against the freedom of religion.

Let’s be optimistic

While these revelations are of major concern though the Netherlands. The country continues to uphold its liberal and accepting nature, which is shown through fewer and fewer cases of discrimination against trans people.

What’s more? A new transgender law may soon allow someone to change their gender identity by simply booking an appointment at their local town hall.

READ MORE | From the Stonewall riots to Roze Zaterdag: the origins of Amsterdam Pride

Look, of course, being in fourteenth place means other countries rise above the Netherlands, such as Malta, which stays firmly in first place for the eighth year in a row. 🥳

But that also means many countries lie below it. Namely, in Turkey and Azerbaijan, where among other things, same-sex marriages are, unfortunately, a no-go.

The Netherlands certainly has progress to make. However, we here remain among the fortunate few who can be open about their sexuality and sexual identity — and that’s a win in our books.

Let’s hope in the future, the country will continue to stride forward when it comes to LGBTI+ rights.

What are your thoughts on their drop in ranking? Tell us in the comments below!