Nom, nom, nom … that is the perpetual background score of my day. Reader, meet food, the love of my life. Naturally, my excitement knew no bounds when I was given the opportunity to move to the Netherlands. My first thought: DUTCH FOOD!!!

I won’t lie, I was quite disappointed when I was told that there is no real ‘Dutch cuisine’ (the Dutchies agreed). BUT, hail the foodie in me, I knew I wasn’t going to go down easily. Hence, I decided to set on my own little adventure into the world of Dutch delicacies where I have already found some treasures. Lekker! and heel lekker! for sure!