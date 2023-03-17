CultureSocietyLiving in the Netherlands

This expat’s TikToks about weird Dutch habits went viral (because they’re relatable AF!)

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪

Have you ever struggled to impress upon your friends the fact that Dutch culture goes far beyond a love of kaas and broodjes? Fear no more, this expat’s viral videos perfectly encapsulate the Dutchies’ weird and wonderful cultural quirks.

Claudia Arroyo originally comes from Peru but as her TikTok videos will tell you, she — like many of us expats — fell for a Dutchie.

Life as a lovepat and mother in the Netherlands certainly has its challenges. Thankfully, Claudia has risen to them, and she made sure to let the world in on some of her hilarious observations while she was at it.

@claudiatheonlyoneThe list continues 😂 ##dutch ##dutchculture ##culturamixtacheck ##nederland ##livingabroad ##netherlands ##latinosenholanda ##peruanosenelmundo ##foryou ##fyp♬ WTF (feat. Amber Van Day) – HUGEL

Some weird obsessions

As with anyone’s TikTok profile, there’s a lot to unpack when you visit Claudia’s page — but let’s start with some interesting Dutch obsessions that she has noticed…

The Dutch obsession with Buienradar…

I’m glad I’m not the only one who is confused by the Dutch’s unyielding trust in this rain radar app. I firmly believe that a Dutch person could be standing in the rain and yet deny that it is raining unless this app says so. 😂

READ MORE |Dutch Quirk #117: Constantly check Buienradar

…and cycling in the rain

However, regardless of what Buienradar says you can guarantee that nothing comes between a Dutchie and their bike. Come wind, rain, or snowfall — if there is a road, it will be cycled down.

READ MORE | The Dutchest thing ever: cycling in the rain

@claudiatheonlyoneI had much fun making this video 😂❤️🇳🇱 ##dutch ##customs ##typisch ##nederland ##latinosenelmundo ##voorjou ##foryou ##livinginholland ##culture ##fyp ##peru♬ Chica Ideal (Quiero Una) – Fran Argiro & Martin Banus

Obscure cultural quirks

Claudia also made sure to shine a light on some of the more obscure aspects of Dutch culture. For example, anyone who has been living in the Netherlands for some time either has heard of (and maybe even experienced — if so, we’re so sorry) the anxiety-inducing circle of death at Dutch birthday parties…

@claudiatheonlyoneWhich one you also had to get to?😂 ##latinoseneuropa ##dutch ##nederland ##customs ##costumbres ##culturamixtacheck ##foryou ##parati ##livingabroad ##culture♬ Mariners Apartment Complex – Lana Del Rey

Even more obscure is the Dutch toilet calendar? Is this a thing? Honestly, it doesn’t surprise me when you consider how closely some Dutchies cling to their agendas. With all that scheduling, it’s probably best to keep yourself, and others updated on future business whilst attending to, ahem, toilet business.

@claudiatheonlyoneNever under any circumstances is it ok to add yourself to someone else’s toilet calendar😂 ##dutch ##customs ##nederland ##culture ##latinosenholanda ##fyp♬ EverybodyMakesMistakes – Jason Wolbert

The struggle of learning Dutch

Some of Claudia’s most popular videos are relating to the well-known struggle of learning Dutch. While expats certainly experience the Netherlands in different ways, I think there is one aspect of Dutch culture that we all collectively struggle with — is it “de” or “het“????

@latina_in_thenetherlandsThe struggle is real 😂 ##taal ##nederland ##netherlands ##language ##latina ##latinoproblems ##learningdutch ##latinoseneuropa ##voorjou ##trending ##foryou ##fy♬ original sound – Elyy 🕺🏽

Some wholesome takes

While Claudia enjoys poking fun at Dutchies, you can also see from her videos that she loves her life as an international in the Netherlands. On her page, you can find moments of gratitude to the Dutch — as well as some wholesome and motivational content.

@claudiatheonlyonePeruvian from ❤️ but I love my life here 🇳🇱🥰 ##dutch ##hopelesslydevoted2u ##nederland ##livingabroad ##latinaseneuropa ##latinosenelmundo ##foryou ##fyp♬ original sound – ashley trinh

What cultural quirks have you noticed as an international in the Netherlands? Tell us all about them in the comments below! 

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in January 2021, and was fully updated in March of 2023 for your reading pleasure.

Feature Image:DutchReview/Canva.
Previous article
5 Dutch nature reserves to stretch your legs and enjoy the sights
Next article
92-year-old with walker gets struck by tram, dies immediately
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

Celebrating Easter in the Netherlands: all you need to know

From Sinterklaas to Koningsdag, the Netherlands can be quite a festive place (perhaps to distract from the dull weather, but...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Culture

5 ways you can tell that it’s spring in the Netherlands

March is almost coming to an end and we're finally able to say goodbye to the winter that had us...
Samantha Tinsdeall -
Learn Dutch

Want to seriously level up your Dutch? This course is for you

Sure, in the short term, you can get around all right by just speaking English in the Netherlands. But once...
Juni Moltubak -

What do you think?

1 COMMENT

  1. TikTok was funded by, developed by, released by, is maintained by, generates income for and is fundamentally controlled by the CCP. No, CCP is not some benevolent software company; CCP is The Chinese Communist Party!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

Celebrating Easter in the Netherlands: all you need to know

From Sinterklaas to Koningsdag, the Netherlands can be quite a festive place (perhaps to distract from the dull weather, but...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Hoera! Amsterdam is one of Europe’s best cities for cinema lovers

Naomi Lamaury - 0
It’s another one in the books for the city of Amsterdam, as a study reveals that the Dutch capital is ranked among the top...

Are those… intestines!? Truck filled with tons of offal spills its load across Dutch highway

Simone Jacobs - 0
A truck carrying offal lost its load on the A67 near Geldrop. The result? Intestines and other entrails raining onto poor unsuspecting cars —...

It’s official guys! Dutch over 75s are having more sex, under 25s have less

Francesca Burbano - 0
Research conducted by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has shown that older couples are taking it to the bedroom more often, while younger people are less...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.