Don’t even try: travel organisation says stay home during NS strikes

As we all know by now, the NS is about to roll out regional strikes throughout the next two weeks. However, some of us were probably thinking: but I’m good to travel when it’s not in my region, right?

Wrong. According to the Dutch travel organisation, Rover, those of us hoping to catch a train on any of the strike days should pack up our dreams and stay home, De Telegraaf reports.

If one region stops, they all struggle

According to the director of Rover, Freek Bos, we all need to look at the bigger picture. If one region stops working, this means chaos for the rest of them — and headaches for travellers.

Speaking with De Telegraaf, Bos explains that “in principle, this concerns personnel north of the Lelystad-Zwolle line. But if, for example, there are trains at a shunting yard in Lelystad that should actually run in Brabant, they won’t make it there either. The whole thing can go wrong.”

Either stay home or risk getting stranded

Look, ultimately, the choice is yours. Technically, no, there will not be strikes affecting the Randstad tomorrow.

That being said, the experts expect that more than a few optimistic travellers will find themselves stranded on a random platform that they had no intention of ending up on.

The best option is to leave your slippers on, get your milk frother and your strongest pot of coffee ready, and tell your boss you won’t be making it to the office.

“Otherwise, you run the risk of getting stuck somewhere. To be on the safe side, and to prevent that you will end up on a platform somewhere and have no way out, stay home.” Ok, Bos.

So, when should I expect to stay home?

So far, the planned strikes will look a little something like this:

The North Region — August 24

— August 24 The West Region — August 26

— August 26 The North-West Region — August 29

— August 29 The Middle Region — August 30

— August 30 The East and South Regions — August 31

Looks like we’re in for a bumpy ride — or should we say no rides at all. Sorry.

