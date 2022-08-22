Customers aren’t prepared for their bills; Dutch energy companies concerned

Unhappy young European family facing financial troubles: sad husband deep in thoughts hugging his worried wife who is studying notification from bank in her hands while doing finances in kitchen

As a result of high energy prices in the Netherlands, many customers are unable to pay the total of their monthly energy bills. Now, these numbers are racking up.

Dutch energy companies are worried about the substantial fee customers will face when paying their final energy bill.

And this concern is certainly justified. For example, at Vattenfall, a multinational power company, about 10% of customers are €200 short when paying their monthly energy bills, writes RTL Nieuws.

Who’s to blame?

While some may point fingers at the rise in energy prices, the companies believe that customers must take better responsibility.

photo of woman adjusting heater because of high energy bills
Make sure to turn off your home’s energy to avoid waste! Image: Depositphotos

They see that many residents don’t always adjust their monthly advance — and, eventually dig up their own hole by the end of the year because of paying too little.

READ MORE | Less Russian dependence and energy consumption? Unusually warm autumn has some benefits

According to the Dutch Association for Debt Assistance (NVVK), an estimated 800,000 households pay too little when it comes to monthly energy bills.

With the combination of rising prices and average-income households, customers must either reap the costs or pay more attention to their consumption as well as their monthly advance.

Would you agree with the Dutch energy companies? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
