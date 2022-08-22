As a result of high energy prices in the Netherlands, many customers are unable to pay the total of their monthly energy bills. Now, these numbers are racking up.

Dutch energy companies are worried about the substantial fee customers will face when paying their final energy bill.

And this concern is certainly justified. For example, at Vattenfall, a multinational power company, about 10% of customers are €200 short when paying their monthly energy bills, writes RTL Nieuws.

Who’s to blame?

While some may point fingers at the rise in energy prices, the companies believe that customers must take better responsibility.

Make sure to turn off your home’s energy to avoid waste! Image: Depositphotos

They see that many residents don’t always adjust their monthly advance — and, eventually dig up their own hole by the end of the year because of paying too little.

According to the Dutch Association for Debt Assistance (NVVK), an estimated 800,000 households pay too little when it comes to monthly energy bills.

With the combination of rising prices and average-income households, customers must either reap the costs or pay more attention to their consumption as well as their monthly advance.

