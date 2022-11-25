Brace yourselves, winter is coming to the Netherlands next Monday

It’s time to button those cardigans a little tighter because winter weather is set to roll into the Netherlands next week! ❄️

Starting next Monday, we’ll have a blast of Dutch winter, reports RTL Nieuws.

Winter temperatures will have us shivering in our coats

Speaking to RTL Nieuws, weatherman Maurice Middendorp hinted that the weather would start growing progressively colder from next Monday.

We can expect temperatures of 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, with climate conditions hovering around freezing at night. Brrr! 🥶

READ MORE | Wintertime on ice: 6 spectacular ice rinks in the Netherlands

As we’re currently experiencing unseasonably warm late November temperatures of 11 to 12 degrees Celsius today, next week’s nippy chill is going to seem much colder in comparison. (*cries in rising gas prices*)

Typical Dutch rain and gloom will follow

Like besties that can’t bear to be away from each other, rain will swiftly follow in the wake of winter’s entrance.

Unfortunately, the brief sun we’ve been enjoying will be saying doei (bye), and the days following Monday are expected to be much darker.

How long will this wintery spell last?

That depends on an area of high pressure developing over Scandinavia, reports Buienrader meteorologists.

If the high pressure chooses to settle there, we could expect our sudden cold spell to last for quite a while.

If not, we can anticipate this wintery blast to dissipate, much like our previous cold spell.

What do you think about the blast of winter weather that’ll be hitting us next week? Tell us all about it in the comments below! 👇

Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

