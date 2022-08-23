Dutch study shows that cancer survival rates have increased significantly

New findings from the Comprehensive Care Center of the Netherlands (IKNL) show that the chances of surviving cancer are increasing in recent years. 🥳

Thanks to modern treatments and faster diagnoses, 66% of cancer patients remained alive in the first five years after diagnosis between 2011 and 2022.

In comparison to the years 2001 and 2010, survival rates of Dutch cancer patients five years after being diagnosed were stagnating at 58%.

However, this is only just the beginning! Dutch experts expect that the survival rate will keep increasing, AD reports.

To what do we owe the good news?

In a nutshell, cutting-edge techniques and modern-day medicine! 👩‍⚕️

Today, there are better surgeries for certain cancer treatments and higher accessibility to pre- and post-treatments with radiation or chemotherapy.

What do we want? A world where cancer is completely curable. Image: Depositphotos

Unfortunately, the number of people falling at the hands of cancer is also on the rise. For instance, more than 123,000 Dutch people were diagnosed with the disease last year.

Differences among cancer types

As we all know, the survival rates differ depending on the cancer type a patient has.

For example, more than 90% of patients with skin cancer were still alive after five years, while the prognosis for people with pancreatic cancer is just 5%.

However, with better treatments available and earlier diagnoses, the IKNL expects the survival rate to soar in the upcoming years.

It may be small, but it means that we are one step closer to winning the fight against cancer. 👊

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

