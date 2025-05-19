🇳🇱 Want to learn Dutch? Fantastisch! Take the first step and find a Dutch language school

Largest protest in 20 years: Thousands gather in The Hague to march against government’s stance on Israel

"Never again" is now

News
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-protestors-in-centre-the-hague-in-red-with-slogans-and-palestine-flags
Image: Myrna Fehrman/Supplied

Yesterday, an estimated 100,000 people dressed in red flooded the streets of The Hague in what has become the largest protest in the Netherlands in two decades. 

Their demands? For the Dutch cabinet to break its silence on Israel’s war crimes in Gaza and take a firm stand against what many are formally (and finally) calling genocide. 

Why was everyone wearing red?

Protest organisers asked attendees to wear red to “draw a red line” — a symbolic act meant to highlight the line the Dutch government failed to draw themselves. ❌

So far, the government has sided with the narrative of “self-defence”, insisting that Israel has a right to defend itself, even as human rights organisations and legal scholars raise alarms over the violation of international law. 

According to the NOS, organisers estimate that more than 100,000 people participated, making it the most significant public demonstration in the Netherlands over the last 20 years. 

Israel’s disregard for international law

The protestors marched from the Malieveld to the Peace Palace, home of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

A genocide case against Israel is currently pending at the ICJ. Last year, the court ordered Israel to take all necessary measures to protect the civilian population in Gaza and to ensure that humanitarian aid could enter the region. 

However, Israel has blatantly ignored these rulings, causing an unfathomable death toll now surpassing 53,000.

As Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) emphasised, it’s not only about drawing a red line but ensuring that it’s enforced in our institutions, policies and daily choices.

Feature Image:Myrna Fehrman/Supplied
Previous article
Have you seen these kids? Amber Alert for missing Groningen siblings
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

