Finally! 25 degrees and sunshine forecast for the Netherlands next week

Everyone, stay calm. ☀️

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
No sudden movements people, we don’t want to scare it away, but it looks like summer weather is finally approaching the Netherlands.

But listen, you’re going to have to be patient and endure just one (or two) more thunder showers before then.

Yes, there will be thunder and rain

We know, your shoes haven’t known what it’s like to be truly dry in a while.

However, Weeronline predicts that you’re only going to have to endure thunder showers for the next few days, with showers expected in several places on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

While the precipitation won’t exactly give you summer vibes, there will at least be summer temperatures at a balmy 18 to 21 degrees.

Then, before you know it, Sunday will come — and that’s when things start to look good.

But then comes the summer weather

From Sunday, the weather in the Netherlands is expected to have yet another mood swing, but this is one we can get behind.

Throughout next week, temperatures are forecast to climb to as high as 25 degrees in some places, with plenty of sunshine to match. 😎

And that’s not all, meteorologists are using their crystal ball (and degrees) to predict that July will be off to a good start with warm temperatures and summer weather expected.

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

