25-year-old woman from New Zealand missing in Amsterdam

Joanna Ji, 25, has been missing since April 20. She was last seen outside the Volkshotel on Wibaustraat in Amsterdam.

Joanna is originally from New Zealand and has been in Amsterdam since December, reports De Telegraaf.

Her bag, wallet and mobile phone have been found but the young woman remains missing without a trace.

🚨JOANNA JI MISSING IN AMSTERDAM🚨



Any friends out those ways & if you know peeps too, please share & keep an eye out for Joanna x



If you have information email at lookingforjoanna@gmail.com or fb dm at lookingforjoanna 🧡



Link in bio for more info.#missingperson pic.twitter.com/Angd7s2cvz — Amberley Jo Aumua (@AmberleyAumua) April 28, 2022

What does Joanna Ji look like?

These are the visual markers you can use to identify Joanna:

Korean descent,

dark hair,

1.61 metres,

might be wearing a pink beanie (but not for certain).

What can you do to help?

Joanna’s family is still in New Zealand and has set up a crowdfunding campaign so that her sister and mother can afford the flight and stay in Amsterdam to help with the search. The money will also go towards social media promotions and the printing of flyers.

The Amsterdam police unit has already started the search but, thus far, to no avail.

If you have seen Joanna or might know anything about her whereabouts, please contact the police under the general phone number: + 31 0900 – 8844.

Feature Image: Photo via family