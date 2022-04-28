Let it shine! Dry sunny days ahead for the Netherlands

The weather forecast for the upcoming days is filled with dry air and sunshine. By Dutch standards, this is practically perfect terasje weather. 🌤

There will be long periods of sun throughout Thursday. After all, it’s the day after King’s day and we all need a bit of sun to wake up! 😴

The rest of the week

On Friday, clouds will fill up the skies, but no need to despair, these will be followed by long periods of sun in the afternoon. If you’re tired from King’s day celebrations, there’s no better way to relax than by soaking in the sun. ☀️

Temperatures in areas near the North sea will level around 14 degrees while regions in the center and southern parts of the country will enjoy slightly warmer weather of 17 degrees, reports NU.

The wind will begin blowing from a Northern direction and shift over to the Northeast by the weekend. 💨

On Saturday and Sunday, the sun will be shining frequently and the air will generally remain dry. The weekend weather will be pleasant with mild weather and moderate winds! ✨

What about next week?

The Netherlands will have long periods of sun throughout the daytime and moving cloud trails across the country, according to Weerplaza.

The weather remain mostly dry with temperatures reaching between 13 and 17 degrees. And, if it happens to be rain — as we all know the Dutch weather to be very unpredictable — it will hopefully only be a light drizzle.

What’s on your agenda for this sunny and festive week? Tell us in the comments below!