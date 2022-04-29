Joanna Ji found alive after going missing in Amsterdam

Last seen on April 20, Joanna Ji (25) from New Zealand has been found alive, writes De Telegraaf.

While Dutch police have not yet confirmed the report, Joanna’s family has been informed of the extraordinary news.

Her sister Maria says that “We have not yet been able to speak to her ourselves because she is still with the Dutch police. We have no further details on how she is doing.”

However, the family is relieved that Joanna is alive and they thank Dutch and New Zealand authorities, as well as everyone else who has helped find her, writes Stuff.

#BREAKING: NZer Joanna Ji has been found alive and safe after she went missing in the Netherlands, a family member says https://t.co/kb4s803LZB — Newshub Breaking (@NewshubBreaking) April 28, 2022

Joanna’s family is still in New Zealand but plans on flying to the Netherlands to support her. The crowdfunding campaign that was set up to help the search and pay for Joanna’s mom and sister’s flights ended up wielding almost €15,000.

Her family says the campaign has ended now that Joanna is found and that they want to “donate to a charity that supports the families of missing persons.”

